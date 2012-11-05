Logo
Supplier Image
Food Equipment Distributors
Custom Stainless Steel Benching for Commercial Kitchens from FED

Last Updated on 05 Nov 2012

FED provide custom built stainless steel benching made to order at very competitive prices.

Overview
Description
High quality modular benching
Once a spec sheet or drawing have been supplied, FED will provide a quote within 24 hours. The product will then be manufactured and delivered in just 5-6 weeks.
  • All benches are Stainless Steel SUS304 construction (no galvanised legs, liners, backings or shelves)
  • Benches come flat packed in strong honeycomb packing and cartons, with tools and instructions provided
  • Made to measure at extremely competitive prices
Complete kitchen benching solutions
The FED range of modular benching includes:
  • ‘Kitchen tidy’ cabinets
  • Stainless steel benches
  • Salamander benches
  • Sink benches
  • Dishwasher benches
  • Ancillary equipment including trolleys, wallshelves, racks and grease traps
FED have over 45 years experience providing quality commercial kitchen solutions at

Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

1A Amour St

02 9772 9999
