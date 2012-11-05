Custom Stainless Steel Benching for Commercial Kitchens from FED

High quality modular benching

All benches are Stainless Steel SUS304 construction (no galvanised legs, liners, backings or shelves)

Benches come flat packed in strong honeycomb packing and cartons, with tools and instructions provided

Made to measure at extremely competitive prices

Complete kitchen benching solutions

‘Kitchen tidy’ cabinets

Stainless steel benches

Salamander benches

Sink benches

Dishwasher benches

Ancillary equipment including trolleys, wallshelves, racks and grease traps

FED provide custom built stainless steel benching made to order at very competitive prices.Once a spec sheet or drawing have been supplied, FED will provide a quote within 24 hours. The product will then be manufactured and delivered in just 5-6 weeks.The FED range of modular benching includes:FED have over 45 years experience providing quality commercial kitchen solutions at