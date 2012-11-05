Custom Stainless Steel Benching for Commercial Kitchens from FED
Last Updated on 05 Nov 2012
FED provide custom built stainless steel benching made to order at very competitive prices.
Overview
Description
High quality modular benching
Once a spec sheet or drawing have been supplied, FED will provide a quote within 24 hours. The product will then be manufactured and delivered in just 5-6 weeks.
The FED range of modular benching includes:
- All benches are Stainless Steel SUS304 construction (no galvanised legs, liners, backings or shelves)
- Benches come flat packed in strong honeycomb packing and cartons, with tools and instructions provided
- Made to measure at extremely competitive prices
- ‘Kitchen tidy’ cabinets
- Stainless steel benches
- Salamander benches
- Sink benches
- Dishwasher benches
- Ancillary equipment including trolleys, wallshelves, racks and grease traps