Custom Sculpture and Themed Art by Cloned Art

Cloned Art specializes in the creation of custom sculptures and models , utilising the latest materials and techniques.



With over 12 years experience in Film and Theming industries, Cloned Art has a wealth of experience in sculpture and moulding technologies.



We pride ourselves in the quality of our creations, our attention to detail, and our ability to tailor projects to your budget.



Custom Made Sculptures for:

Theme Parks and Mini Golf

Zoo's, Wildlife Parks and museum displays

Film, Television and Theatre Landscaping

Sculpture and Rockwork

Shop displays and themed restaurants

Recent Sculpture and Modelling Projects:

Design and creation of themed sculptures for ‘Unreal Minigolf’ amusement complex

Three metre tall fiberglass aboriginal warrior sculpture for Murook cultural centre

Silicone puppets for '$9.99' stop-motion feature film

Original club stands for PGF golf show

Design and construction of crocodile sculpture for Australia Zoo ‘Croc Cruiser’ vehicles



