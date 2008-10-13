Custom Sculpture and Themed Art by Cloned Art
Last Updated on 13 Oct 2008
Cloned Art specializes in the creation of custom sculptures and models , utilising the latest materials and techniques.
Overview
Description
With over 12 years experience in Film and Theming industries, Cloned Art has a wealth of experience in sculpture and moulding technologies.
We pride ourselves in the quality of our creations, our attention to detail, and our ability to tailor projects to your budget.
Custom Made Sculptures for:
- Theme Parks and Mini Golf
- Zoo's, Wildlife Parks and museum displays
- Film, Television and Theatre Landscaping
- Sculpture and Rockwork
- Shop displays and themed restaurants
Recent Sculpture and Modelling Projects:
- Design and creation of themed sculptures for ‘Unreal Minigolf’ amusement complex
- Three metre tall fiberglass aboriginal warrior sculpture for Murook cultural centre
- Silicone puppets for '$9.99' stop-motion feature film
- Original club stands for PGF golf show
- Design and construction of crocodile sculpture for Australia Zoo ‘Croc Cruiser’ vehicles