Corian kitchen IDW
Corian benchtops and back lit table by Ultraspace
Corian kitchen tops and cladding Ian Hamilton Arhcitetcs
Sas Head office Corian kitchen
Art of Kitchens Corian island and benchtop with integrated sink and splashback
DCA Cygnett Corian benchtops and sinks
Corian benchtops and waterfall ends
Corian Rain Cloud kitchen by Nicola Blakely
Corian® for kitchen benchtops

Last Updated on 28 Nov 2017

With Corian®, the comforts of beauty are equaled by robust reliability, easy maintenance, and endless adaptability.

Overview
Description

With Corian®, the comforts of beauty are equaled by robust reliability, easy maintenance, and endless adaptability. Able to be formed into any shape with seamless joins, Corian® lets you design a kitchen that is uniquely yours.

With so many colours, textures, and shapes to choose from, Corian® has virtually endless possibilities, making it ideal for kitchen benchtops.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look. Ideal for large benchtops and islands.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other benchtop surfaces, Corian® is non-porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain, and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs around the home
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects within the home.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the benchtop.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian for the home brochure

3.01 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
