Corian® for kitchen benchtops
Last Updated on 28 Nov 2017
With Corian®, the comforts of beauty are equaled by robust reliability, easy maintenance, and endless adaptability.
Overview
Description
With Corian®, the comforts of beauty are equaled by robust reliability, easy maintenance, and endless adaptability. Able to be formed into any shape with seamless joins, Corian® lets you design a kitchen that is uniquely yours.
With so many colours, textures, and shapes to choose from, Corian® has virtually endless possibilities, making it ideal for kitchen benchtops.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look. Ideal for large benchtops and islands.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other benchtop surfaces, Corian® is non-porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain, and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs around the home
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects within the home.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the benchtop.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW
Unit 3 208 Walters Rd1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW
PO Box 151 Main St1300 795 044