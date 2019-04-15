Not only is it aesthetically pleasing when integrating a basin with your benchtop, its seamless form ensures that no mould will grow in the junctions. Our new basin designs are welcomed bathroom solutions for integrated basins allowing them to be sub-mounted beneath Corian® benchtops for a sleek, seamless “one piece look’’ between counter and basin. Our range of popular models has now been extended to include 19 new models, with a shape and size to satisfy the most discerning design. All of our new basins are available in over 60 colours.

Features and benefits: