Corian® basins
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2019
Corian® basins are aesthetically pleasing when integrating a basin with your benchtop, its seamless form ensures that no mould will grow in the junctions.
Overview
Not only is it aesthetically pleasing when integrating a basin with your benchtop, its seamless form ensures that no mould will grow in the junctions. Our new basin designs are welcomed bathroom solutions for integrated basins allowing them to be sub-mounted beneath Corian® benchtops for a sleek, seamless “one piece look’’ between counter and basin. Our range of popular models has now been extended to include 19 new models, with a shape and size to satisfy the most discerning design. All of our new basins are available in over 60 colours.
Features and benefits:
- 12mm thick wall made of Corian® which facilitates the integration of the basin into the Corian® benchtop colour of your choice. The result is a seamless, easy to clean, hygienic transition from benchtop to basin.
- Corian is entirely waterproof & when seamlessly integrated ensures no joins for mould to grow, which makes it a perfect choice for use in bathrooms.
- Corian® is non-porous and highly resistant to stains.
Contact
Unit 3 208 Walters Rd1300 795 044
PO Box 151 Main St1300 795 044