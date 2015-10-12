Logo
Corflute® PP flute for signage, packaging, display applications
Last Updated on 12 Oct 2015

Corflute® is easily cut with a craft knife and perfect for use in signage, packaging and display; as well as landscaping, waterproofing and building applications.

Overview
Description

Lightweight and durable, Corflute® sheets – depending on size and colour - are sourced from a number or different manufacturers to ensure the best quality and price.

Lightweight and durable, Corflute® sheets – depending on size and colour - are sourced from a number or different manufacturers to ensure the best quality and price.

Signage and Display: Sheets are Corona-discharge-treated to facilitate the adhesion of inks in both digital and screen printing

  • Sheets vary in size, thickness and weight (gsm), however are generally 3mm/50gsm; 3.3mm/550gsm and 5mm/900gsm
  • Standard sizes available, but other sizes can be manufactured-to-order depending on volume required

Industrial-grade Corflute® is ideal for:

  • Protection of walls, floors and architectural features of all types
  • Subsoil protection applications
  • Makes for a great alternative to formply
  • Enclosures and partitions
  • Packaging, waterproofing membranes and construction industries

Cost-effective with a high strength-to-weight ratio, Corflute® is easily fabricated; water and chemical-resistance; hygienic and suitable for outdoor usage.

Contact
Display AddressKirrawee, NSW

10/429 The Boulevarde

0295217386
