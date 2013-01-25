Logo
BASF - The Chemical Company
Practical solutions and preventative measures for common concrete problems from BASF
Concrete Repair and Protection Systems from BASF

Last Updated on 25 Jan 2013

BASF provide concrete repair and protection systems to increase the durability of concrete structures

Overview
Description
BASF provide cement based and resin based repair products that deliver long lasting concrete protection and help increase the durability of concrete structures.

Concrete protection against harsh environmental conditions
The BASF range of concrete protection and repair products include:
  • EMACO T range of traffic area repair products allows fast return to service and long term repairs to roads and runways
  • EMACO Nanocrete range of hand or machine applied repair products are the latest development of the EMACO range with ease of use and increased durability
  • EMACO CP range is for use with passive and active cathodic protection systems
  • Shotpatch series of dry spray applied mortars suitable for a range of large scale repairs including overlays for impressed current cathodic protection systems. The range can be customized to meet the demands of almost any job.
Increase the strength of core structures
MBRACE Fibre strengthening system includes laminate and sheet products for increasing the strength of concrete structures.
  • Carbon, Aramid and E-glass can be used to solve problems from change of use to increased load carrying capacity to bomb blast protection
  • Simple installation, minimal increase of deadload and ability to deal with complex strengthening requirements make this a problem solver.
MASTERSEAL range of coatings, impregnants and anti-carbonation coatings provides solutions for long-term protection of new and existing structures.
  • The MASTERSEAL range includes silane impregnants with migrating corrosion inhibitors for prevention of chloride or carbonation induced corrosion
  • Coatings for the protection of concrete in aggressive environments like marine or waste water
  • Masterseal decorative coatings that provide protection from degradation of concrete structures by air borne pollutants
Concrete repair and protection systems from BASF provide the ideal solution for the protection and repair of concrete structures against corrosion and other damage cause by the environment.
The Concrete Rescue Pack

2.37 MB

Download
Concrete Protection & Repair Solutions

2.97 MB

Download
Emaco Nanocrete

665.68 KB

Download
Nanotechnology for Simple, Successful Concrete Repair

2.59 MB

Download
MBrace Composite Strengthening System

1.20 MB

Download
BASF Precision Grouts

1.07 MB

Download
Grouting and Anchoring Systems

886.59 KB

Download
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

4/13 Stanton Rd

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressQLD

Brisbane

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressSA

Adelaide

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressWA

Perth

02 8811 4200
