Concrete Repair and Protection Systems from BASF
Last Updated on 25 Jan 2013
BASF provide concrete repair and protection systems to increase the durability of concrete structures
Overview
Description
BASF provide cement based and resin based repair products that deliver long lasting concrete protection and help increase the durability of concrete structures.
Concrete protection against harsh environmental conditions
The BASF range of concrete protection and repair products include:
MBRACE Fibre strengthening system includes laminate and sheet products for increasing the strength of concrete structures.
- EMACO T range of traffic area repair products allows fast return to service and long term repairs to roads and runways
- EMACO Nanocrete range of hand or machine applied repair products are the latest development of the EMACO range with ease of use and increased durability
- EMACO CP range is for use with passive and active cathodic protection systems
- Shotpatch series of dry spray applied mortars suitable for a range of large scale repairs including overlays for impressed current cathodic protection systems. The range can be customized to meet the demands of almost any job.
- Carbon, Aramid and E-glass can be used to solve problems from change of use to increased load carrying capacity to bomb blast protection
- Simple installation, minimal increase of deadload and ability to deal with complex strengthening requirements make this a problem solver.
- The MASTERSEAL range includes silane impregnants with migrating corrosion inhibitors for prevention of chloride or carbonation induced corrosion
- Coatings for the protection of concrete in aggressive environments like marine or waste water
- Masterseal decorative coatings that provide protection from degradation of concrete structures by air borne pollutants
Downloads
Brochure
The Concrete Rescue Pack
2.37 MB
Brochure
Concrete Protection & Repair Solutions
2.97 MB
Brochure
Emaco Nanocrete
665.68 KB
Brochure
Nanotechnology for Simple, Successful Concrete Repair
2.59 MB
Brochure
MBrace Composite Strengthening System
1.20 MB
Brochure
BASF Precision Grouts
1.07 MB
Brochure
Grouting and Anchoring Systems
886.59 KB
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW
4/13 Stanton Rd02 8811 4200
Postal AddressQLD
Brisbane02 8811 4200
Postal AddressSA
Adelaide02 8811 4200
Postal AddressWA
Perth02 8811 4200