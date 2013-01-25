Concrete protection against harsh environmental conditions

EMACO T range of traffic area repair products allows fast return to service and long term repairs to roads and runways

EMACO Nanocrete range of hand or machine applied repair products are the latest development of the EMACO range with ease of use and increased durability

EMACO CP range is for use with passive and active cathodic protection systems

Shotpatch series of dry spray applied mortars suitable for a range of large scale repairs including overlays for impressed current cathodic protection systems. The range can be customized to meet the demands of almost any job.

Increase the strength of core structures

Carbon, Aramid and E-glass can be used to solve problems from change of use to increased load carrying capacity to bomb blast protection

Simple installation, minimal increase of deadload and ability to deal with complex strengthening requirements make this a problem solver.

The MASTERSEAL range includes silane impregnants with migrating corrosion inhibitors for prevention of chloride or carbonation induced corrosion

Coatings for the protection of concrete in aggressive environments like marine or waste water

Masterseal decorative coatings that provide protection from degradation of concrete structures by air borne pollutants

BASF provide cement based and resin based repair products that deliver long lasting concrete protection and help increase the durability of concrete structures.The BASF range of concrete protection and repair products include:Fibre strengthening system includes laminate and sheet products for increasing the strength of concrete structures.range of coatings, impregnants and anti-carbonation coatings provides solutions for long-term protection of new and existing structures.Concrete repair and protection systems from BASF provide the ideal solution for the protection and repair of concrete structures against corrosion and other damage cause by the environment.