Complete turnkey air quality automation solution

Improve student learning outcomes, office productivity and the overall health and wellbeing of building occupants with Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System. The pre-programmable, fully automated turnkey air quality solution allows buildings to breathe by monitoring temperature, humidity and C02 levels. This will inform, cue and operate Safetyline Jalousie’s high-performance louvres to naturally ventilate spaces without the need for human input.

Additionally, the system is adapted to recognise morning and night purges, interlock air conditioning, automatically close louvres due to wind or rain, and also lock for security.

SmartAir consists of equipment specifically developed for façade window automation. The wall mounted display incorporates a state-of-the-art C02 sensor which is self-calibrating, along with temperature and humidity sensors. The LED display indicates the current levels in numerical format along with a traffic-light backlit system indicating when measured levels are rising, AMBER – mid range, RED – high range. The display is fully programmable with setpoints for activation to achieve optimal performance for the specific space/project.

The louvre motor/drive has been developed specifically for the Safetyline Jalousie louvre system, with the final installation environment being taken into consideration. All cabling concealed within the louvre and the drives have ani-vandal end caps.

All componentry offered withing this scheme is designed with compatibility in mind to offer seamless installation and operational functionality.