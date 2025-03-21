Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Safetyline Jalousie
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System St Gregory's Junior School Campbelltown
Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System Estella Public School Classroom
Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System Estella Public School
Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System St Gregory's Junior School Campbelltown
Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System Estella Public School Classroom
Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System Estella Public School
|

Complete turnkey air quality automation solution

Last Updated on 21 Mar 2025

Improve student learning outcomes, office productivity and the overall health and wellbeing of building occupants with Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System. The pre-programmable, fully automated turnkey air quality solution allows buildings to breathe by monitoring temperature, humidity and C02 levels.

  • Product checkAutomated Air Quality Monitoring and Control
  • Product checkIntelligent Purge and Security Features
  • Product checkUser-Friendly Display with Real-Time Monitoring
Overview
Description

Improve student learning outcomes, office productivity and the overall health and wellbeing of building occupants with Safetyline Jalousie’s SmartAir System. The pre-programmable, fully automated turnkey air quality solution allows buildings to breathe by monitoring temperature, humidity and C02 levels. This will inform, cue and operate Safetyline Jalousie’s high-performance louvres to naturally ventilate spaces without the need for human input.

Additionally, the system is adapted to recognise morning and night purges, interlock air conditioning, automatically close louvres due to wind or rain, and also lock for security.

SmartAir consists of equipment specifically developed for façade window automation. The wall mounted display incorporates a state-of-the-art C02 sensor which is self-calibrating, along with temperature and humidity sensors. The LED display indicates the current levels in numerical format along with a traffic-light backlit system indicating when measured levels are rising, AMBER – mid range, RED – high range. The display is fully programmable with setpoints for activation to achieve optimal performance for the specific space/project.

The louvre motor/drive has been developed specifically for the Safetyline Jalousie louvre system, with the final installation environment being taken into consideration. All cabling concealed within the louvre and the drives have ani-vandal end caps.

All componentry offered withing this scheme is designed with compatibility in mind to offer seamless installation and operational functionality.

Contact
Display AddressMona Vale, NSW

Head Office 3/11-17 Wilmette Place

1300 86 3350
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap