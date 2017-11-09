Commercial lighting and lighting control solutions

When it comes to commercial lighting projects, no other company delivers like GLG, providing world-class ideas for creating more productive, enjoyable and energy efficient workplaces.

Effectively lit and attractive environments enhance commercial image, improve productivity and increase worker vitality. It can increase the total value of your facility, save energy and minimise carbon emissions.

GLG provides solutions in lighting and controls to support all the aspects in Commercial projects with an extensive range of applications:

Offices

Common Areas

Bathrooms & Amenities

External & Security

Street & Parking

Emergency

Lighting Control



One of the stand out commercial products is the PIERLITE GenLED One Luminaire. Winner of the 2015 International IES ANZ Luminaire Design Award of Excellence.

The GenLED One Luminaire was developed with form and function in mind. Providing low level side light ambient panels offering a contrast to the main lighting source and gives a pleasant ambience to the working environment, with excellent beam control and spacing and achieving low UGR.

To view Gerard Lighting’s extensive range of commercial lighting products please visit their website.