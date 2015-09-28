Commercial: Resin flooring solutions
Last Updated on 28 Sep 2015
Overview
With almost unlimited design capabilities, a huge range of colour swatches and a choice of finishes, the commercial flooring range from Flowcrete Australia can deliver the wow-factor in a wide variety of commercial environments.
Flowcrete's stylish and functional commercial flooring solutions can transform any commercial environment, including:
- Retail shopping centres, stores and boutiques
- Stadium concourses and VIP areas
- Cafés, bars and restaurant dining areas
- University and school educational environments
- Healthcare and medical centre foyers and offices
- Airports and high traffic public spaces.
- Aquatic and Leisure facility entrances, pool concourses and amenities.
For unique and contemporary flooring finishes including luxury terrazzo, high-gloss seamless coatings, decorative flakes, multi-dimensional natural finishes and modern metallic designs, Flowcrete are positioned to provide your commercial flooring solution.
Contact
Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street07 3205 7115
Sydney Office02 4648 0397
Melbourne Office03 9578 5959