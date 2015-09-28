Logo
Cafe interior featuring resin flooring
Detail of office corridor featuring resin flooring
Interior of apparel retail store featuring resin flooring
Interior of shopping centre with resin flooring
Interior of shopping centre featuring resin flooring
Interior of shopping centre corridor featuring resin flooring
Interior of office reception area with resin flooring
Commercial: Resin flooring solutions

Last Updated on 28 Sep 2015

Overview
Description

With almost unlimited design capabilities, a huge range of colour swatches and a choice of finishes, the commercial flooring range from Flowcrete Australia can deliver the wow-factor in a wide variety of commercial environments.

Flowcrete's stylish and functional commercial flooring solutions can transform any commercial environment, including:

  • Retail shopping centres, stores and boutiques
  • Stadium concourses and VIP areas
  • Cafés, bars and restaurant dining areas
  • University and school educational environments
  • Healthcare and medical centre foyers and offices
  • Airports and high traffic public spaces.
  • Aquatic and Leisure facility entrances, pool concourses and amenities.

For unique and contemporary flooring finishes including luxury terrazzo, high-gloss seamless coatings, decorative flakes, multi-dimensional natural finishes and modern metallic designs, Flowcrete are positioned to provide your commercial flooring solution.

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street

07 3205 7115
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Sydney Office

02 4648 0397
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Office

03 9578 5959
