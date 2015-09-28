Commercial: Resin flooring solutions

With almost unlimited design capabilities, a huge range of colour swatches and a choice of finishes, the commercial flooring range from Flowcrete Australia can deliver the wow-factor in a wide variety of commercial environments.

Flowcrete's stylish and functional commercial flooring solutions can transform any commercial environment, including:

Retail shopping centres, stores and boutiques

Stadium concourses and VIP areas

Cafés, bars and restaurant dining areas

University and school educational environments

Healthcare and medical centre foyers and offices

Airports and high traffic public spaces.

Aquatic and Leisure facility entrances, pool concourses and amenities.

For unique and contemporary flooring finishes including luxury terrazzo, high-gloss seamless coatings, decorative flakes, multi-dimensional natural finishes and modern metallic designs, Flowcrete are positioned to provide your commercial flooring solution.