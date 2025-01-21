Colour Tone and Colour Duet Carpet Tiles for Commercial Applications

Versatile and Robust, Colour Tone and Colour Duet Carpet Tiles are perfect for creating zones, highlights and features in corporate, education or retail projects.

Easy-to-install and constructed of 100 percent Nylon BCF, the Colour Tone and Colour Duet range offers premium soil-repellent and stain protectors – perfect for use in high traffic applications.

Carpets Inter’s Colour Tone and Colour Duet Range features:

The highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating, offering also 100 percent Green Star Points on the Mat-2 calculator

Equivalent of 50 recycled 600ml PET bottles per square metre (post-consumer recycled content)

150 percent more thermally-efficient and provides twice the level or sound absorption than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tiles

Featuring on-trend colourways and texture-backed by innovative market-leading EcoSoft ® technology; the Colour Tone and Colour Duet range is synonymous with both practicality and contemporary style.