Centor S5 screen and blind for timber windows
Last Updated on 10 Apr 2018
Designed for openings up to 1800mm high by 2400mm wide, the Centor S5 Screen is a vertically retractable, chain-operated screen or blind system for timber windows. Simply rolled away when not needed, S5 is perfect for use on a window with a servery between the kitchen and an outdoor entertaining area.
Features:
- Use in renovation or new build or retrofit to existing windows
- Pair with may window types including casement, awning, double-hung or folding
- Available in unfinished timber species including New Guinea Rosewood, Western Red Cedar, Victorian Ash and Meranti, also available without timber so your joiner can custom machine any species you prefer
- Fibreglass screen mesh available in charcoal
- Blinds are available in Sun filter, made from fibreglass/PVC, to match the Centor S1 Screen or Blockout and Light-filter, made from polyester
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD
997 Kingsford Smith Drive+61 7 3868 5777
Office AddressMinto, NSW
Unit 1, 5 Merryvale Road+61 02 9208 3200
Office AddressNorwood, SA
34 Fullarton Road+61 8 8304 2577
Office AddressMoorabbin, VIC
Suite G03, 12 Corporate Drive+61 3 9709 0300
Office AddressWembley, WA
Unit 5B, 151 Herdsman Parade+61 8 9241 7600