Centor S5 screen and blind for timber windows

Last Updated on 10 Apr 2018

Last Updated on 10 Apr 2018

Overview
Description

Designed for openings up to 1800mm high by 2400mm wide, the Centor S5 Screen is a vertically retractable, chain-operated screen or blind system for timber windows. Simply rolled away when not needed, S5 is perfect for use on a window with a servery between the kitchen and an outdoor entertaining area.

Features:

  • Use in renovation or new build or retrofit to existing windows
  • Pair with may window types including casement, awning, double-hung or folding
  • Available in unfinished timber species including New Guinea Rosewood, Western Red Cedar, Victorian Ash and Meranti, also available without timber so your joiner can custom machine any species you prefer
  • Fibreglass screen mesh available in charcoal
  • Blinds are available in Sun filter, made from fibreglass/PVC, to match the Centor S1 Screen or Blockout and Light-filter, made from polyester

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

824.29 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

997 Kingsford Smith Drive

+61 7 3868 5777
Office AddressMinto, NSW

Unit 1, 5 Merryvale Road

+61 02 9208 3200
Office AddressNorwood, SA

34 Fullarton Road

+61 8 8304 2577
Office AddressMoorabbin, VIC

Suite G03, 12 Corporate Drive

+61 3 9709 0300
Office AddressWembley, WA

Unit 5B, 151 Herdsman Parade

+61 8 9241 7600
