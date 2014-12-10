UBIQ INEX>DECKING boards are BAL-FZ Fire rated for fire safe usage
Overview
Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the INEX>DECKING from UBIQ is a lightweight and high strength decking board. It is composed with a cement base and is suitable for many applications including decking and foundation boards.
INEX>DECKING is a low carbon decking board with an enhanced acoustic quality
- Screw fixing system which allows for simple installation
- Has a rough surface side for multiple coating applications
- Weighs approximately 9kg per 2700mm length
- Each decking board is 2700mm long, 140mm wide and 19mm thick
- The decking boards do not contain any toxins and are free of asbestos
Under the Australian Standard AS/NZS 1530.1:1994 Part 1, the INEX>DECKING Board is deemed non-combustible and is safe to use in decking construction for all Bushfire-prone areas including BAL-FZ.
INEX>DECKING has many features attributing to its high quality including long term durability
- Water and mould resistant
- Does not contain any toxins and is asbestos free
- Resistant to termite attacks
- Is 100% recyclable
By adding a coat of decking oil or stain, the UBIQ INEX>DECKING can create and maintain the appearance of a timber deck.
UBIQ INEX>DECKING has pencil round edges in long direction, is created to be both high strength and long lasting durability for a unique and fire rated design for a range of applications.
