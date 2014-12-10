Logo
​UBIQ INEX>DECKING boards are BAL-FZ Fire rated for fire safe usage
Last Updated on 10 Dec 2014

INEX>DECKING Board is deemed non-combustible and is safe to use in decking construction for all Bushfire-prone areas including BAL-FZ.

Overview
Description

Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the INEX>DECKING from UBIQ is a lightweight and high strength decking board. It is composed with a cement base and is suitable for many applications including decking and foundation boards.

INEX>DECKING is a low carbon decking board with an enhanced acoustic quality

  • Screw fixing system which allows for simple installation
  • Has a rough surface side for multiple coating applications
  • Weighs approximately 9kg per 2700mm length
  • Each decking board is 2700mm long, 140mm wide and 19mm thick
  • The decking boards do not contain any toxins and are free of asbestos

Under the Australian Standard AS/NZS 1530.1:1994 Part 1, the INEX>DECKING Board is deemed non-combustible and is safe to use in decking construction for all Bushfire-prone areas including BAL-FZ.

INEX>DECKING has many features attributing to its high quality including long term durability

  • Water and mould resistant
  • Does not contain any toxins and is asbestos free
  • Resistant to termite attacks
  • Is 100% recyclable

By adding a coat of decking oil or stain, the UBIQ INEX>DECKING can create and maintain the appearance of a timber deck.

UBIQ INEX>DECKING has pencil round edges in long direction, is created to be both high strength and long lasting durability for a unique and fire rated design for a range of applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

798.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

743.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>BOARDS

141.93 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

PO Box 318

