​UBIQ INEX>DECKING boards are BAL-FZ Fire rated for fire safe usage

Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the INEX>DECKING from UBIQ is a lightweight and high strength decking board. It is composed with a cement base and is suitable for many applications including decking and foundation boards.

INEX>DECKING is a low carbon decking board with an enhanced acoustic quality

Screw fixing system which allows for simple installation

Has a rough surface side for multiple coating applications

Weighs approximately 9kg per 2700mm length

Each decking board is 2700mm long, 140mm wide and 19mm thick

The decking boards do not contain any toxins and are free of asbestos

Under the Australian Standard AS/NZS 1530.1:1994 Part 1, the INEX>DECKING Board is deemed non-combustible and is safe to use in decking construction for all Bushfire-prone areas including BAL-FZ.

INEX>DECKING has many features attributing to its high quality including long term durability

Water and mould resistant

Does not contain any toxins and is asbestos free

Resistant to termite attacks

Is 100% recyclable

By adding a coat of decking oil or stain, the UBIQ INEX>DECKING can create and maintain the appearance of a timber deck.

UBIQ INEX>DECKING has pencil round edges in long direction, is created to be both high strength and long lasting durability for a unique and fire rated design for a range of applications.