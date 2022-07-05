Logo
CavKit Cavity Slider Trims

Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022

Transform standard cavity sliders into trim-free cavity sliders with CavKit; a flush finish system that trims and caps the plasterboard edges around the door penetration to create a cavity slider that can be hidden when open.

Overview
Description

Transform standard cavity sliders into trim-free cavity sliders with CavKit; a flush finish system that trims and caps the plasterboard edges around the door penetration to create a cavity slider that can be hidden when open.

Features:

  • Cavity slider provides privacy when closed and is completely invisible when open
  • Transforms standard cavity sliders into flush finish cavity sliders without having to replace the entire system

Application:

CavKit continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EZ Concept Lookbook

14.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EZ Concept Product Specification Brochure

1.84 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Top Hat Brochure

4.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCroydon South, VIC

VIC Head Office 130 – 140 Merrindale Drive

03 9737 2500
Office AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Branch 11 Avalli Road

0298272700
Office AddressYatala, QLD

QLD Branch 17 Telford Circuit

1300 255 255
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

WA Branch 11 Beete Street

08 9251 7000
© 2025 Architecture & Design

