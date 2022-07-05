CavKit Cavity Slider Trims
Last Updated on 05 Jul 2022
Transform standard cavity sliders into trim-free cavity sliders with CavKit; a flush finish system that trims and caps the plasterboard edges around the door penetration to create a cavity slider that can be hidden when open.
Overview
Features:
- Cavity slider provides privacy when closed and is completely invisible when open
- Transforms standard cavity sliders into flush finish cavity sliders without having to replace the entire system
Application:
CavKit continues to be used in a variety of applications including apartments, Government buildings, hospitals, office complexes, shopping centres, new homes, hotels, rural housing communities and schools.
