Brushed Brass Sinks

ABI’s range of brushed brass kitchen and laundry sinks are revered for bringing unparalleled luxury to any space. They have been designed to appeal to a broad range of stylistic preferences and to easily accommodate a variety of kitchen or laundry spaces.

Apart from their individual aesthetic elegance, and 304 stainless steel constructions, these sinks have been designed for easy installation and are fitted with ABI’s water-sense cushioning system to dampen the sound of water during impact. For ultimate durability, these sinks are also protected by ABI’s Heat Shield - and Industrial Grade Electro Colouring System with PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition).

Brushed brass turns an ordinary space into one with unique personality. ABI’s brushed brass range includes sophisticated, durable and practical deep kitchen sinks that transforms the once conventional fitting into an alluring focal point. All these designs also have the option for the sink to be either top or undermounted.

ABI’s Single Sink Selection

ABI’s single sink range is guaranteed to add a touch of distinction to a kitchen or laundry space. This is certainly the case with the handsome hand-welded brushed brass Belfast Farmhouse Kitchen Sink that is characterised by its full depth front and positively gleams in brushed brass.

Also appealing is the Ohelu and square Seba that have single bowls that carefully integrate folded drainage points into their design. The Jai was inspired by the Seba and is distinguished by its additional draining tray compartment. Incorporated into solid surface bench-tops, the impressively sleek Arla is a marvel of innovative design that seamlessly flows into the base – making the brushed brass finish of the base all the more exquisite.

ABI’s Double Sink Selection

However, the pinnacle of practicality must go to ABI’s double kitchen sink range. This includes the stunning Vita with its characteristic smaller second sink and the glimmering Ontario, which comes with an extended draining tray and sink protector racks to help maintain the immaculate sheen of the finish.

With its careful hand-welding and folded drainage points, the equally sized Zalo double kitchen sink has also been designed to make an eye-opening impact in the kitchen.