CONCRETE

Traditional

Available from Bristile Roofing , the Traditional range of concrete roof tiles offers a timeless and enduring style.

Concrete is a popular roofing material as they are durable and aesthetically pleasing as well as being available in a range of profiles.

The Traditional range features concrete tiles in a selection of colours that have remained popular over the years, offering a welcoming and comfortable appearance.

These colours include:

Chocolat

Ember

Phoenix

Stone

Sanctuary

Redwood; and

Magnum



Only high quality oxides are used to provide enduring and vibrant colours.

Prestige

The Prestige range of roof tiles provides a new option for creative home builders seeking a defining touch of class to compliment their projects.

The Prestige range has been developed by Bristile Roofing in response to market demand for a contemporary, minimalist roofing product, with the strength and low maintenance properties of traditional concrete and terracotta roof tiles.

The Prestige range achieves these goals with a distinctive profile featuring sharp architectural lines on a flat base.

Designer

In touch with tomorrow, the Designer range of concrete roof tiles captures that visual vibe. Inspired by feedback from colour consultants and other key product specifiers, the Designer range of concrete roof tiles brings together a collection of stunning colours which have already drawn an enthusiastic response from our customers.

The muted tones of the Designer range of concrete roof tiles have been developed to compliment contemporary building styles and colour schemes.

Nine trend setting colours ensure that whichever colour scheme the specifier has in mind, there’s a suitable model in this stunning range of concrete roof tiles.

TERRACOTTA

La Escandella

The La Escandella Collection comprises of six new ranges and five new profile shapes in an array of beautiful, vibrant colours.

Colours will remain colour-fast for the life of the tile, strength and longevity demonstrated by their use on European marvels prominent since antiquity, and sound insulation that ensures the noises outside stay there.

Six new ways to inspire existing and new roofing projects:

The Visum clay roof tiles range creates the appearance of small slate tiles without the same cost or lengthy installation times.

The contemporary Planum range is a flat tile that Bristile Roofing claims to be the best quality flat clay tile available in the Australian roofing industry. The end finish on the tile is sleek and smooth.

The Curvado clay roof tiles comes in either an Aged Range or a Glazed Range, capturing a look of grandeur with a distinctively European style.Create a distinctive finish, reminiscent of roofs seen on many of Europe’s great architectural wonders with the Curvado tile. Available in two sizes, the Curvado incorporates a modern interlocking design which replicates the traditional pan and cover tile that has been a hallmark of European and Mediterranean architecture for centuries.

Also referred to as ‘Mission Barerl’, the Medio Curva is a roof tile used through the ages, reintroduced in colours designed for the new world. Today, the Medio Curva tile is used in the construction of new homes due to the beauty and wide variety of colours available, or on existing projects to restore historic roofs to their former beauty.

SOLAR

Introducing Australia’s best solar roofing and energy management solution to cut your energy bills. Bristile Solar brings together the latest in clean energy, solar and battery technology to our stylish and durable roof tile range. Your best investment for now and the future.

How it works:

The solar cells capture energy from the sun and turn it into electricity, which is passed through the inverter and converted into a form that you can use to power your home. By storing your own power and not returning power to the grid, you are in control of how much power you use, pay and save.

Intergrated tiles:

Our customers expect the best in performance and style from our products. Bristile Solar is no exception. You’ll be getting solar power from a roof that will generate power for 25 years – guaranteed*, and for a 10 year period we guarantee the structural integrity of the solar cells* used in our integrated solar solutions. Integrated tiles are made from 45 Watt premium monocrystalline cells and low iron, hail resistant tempered glass, with designs available to suit your choice of two roof tile profiles, ceramic or concrete.

Traditional solar panels:

Bristile Traditional Solar Panels are attached to a frame which is then attached to an existing roof structure to secure it in place. The solar panels are made from premium Suntech monocrystalline cells with low iron, hail resistant tempered glass, each delivering 295 watts.

Our customers expect the best in performance and style from our products. Bristile Traditional Solar Panels are no exception. You’ll be getting solar power from a solar panel that has a product warranty of 25 years, guaranteed*. All Bristile Traditional Solar Panels are supplied by Suntech, the world’s premier solar manufacturer and a leader in solar technology development.