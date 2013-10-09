Brilliant Heat with GE Linear Electric Fireplaces

Energy efficient with a tantalising view, the GE Linear Electric Fireplaces offers the brilliant heat to warm homes with a combination of LED and backlighting design to emphasis your room.



An interactive piece of art with GE Linear Electric Fireplaces

Simple to install with linear wall mounted design and electric outlet

Ambient backlighting as standard with all models

Exceptional energy efficiency LED on fire and backlighting requiring only 15watts

Available in 5 sizes between minimal 909mm and expansive 2380mm to suit your requirements

Modern GER 36 is designed linear with sleek curve front for perfect viewing

Create the right atmosphere with up to 13 different back light colours

Perfect for the home and integrated with uses silent force technology for quiet operation

Cool to touch yet effective heat output for reliable safety in homes with children

Incredible warmth 750- 1500 kW heat output with up to 5,000 BTUs per hour

Easy operation with full remote control including:

Backlight control and colour control

Timer function

Four flame intensity options, thermostat and heat selection

Available from the fireplace experts, Jetmaster offer over 30 years of dedicated experience to help you achieve the right flourish and heat for any space.