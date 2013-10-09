Brilliant Heat with GE Linear Electric Fireplaces
Energy efficient with a tantalising view, the GE Linear Electric Fireplaces offers the brilliant heat to warm homes with a combination of LED and backlighting design to emphasis your room.
Overview
An interactive piece of art with GE Linear Electric Fireplaces
An interactive piece of art with GE Linear Electric Fireplaces
- Simple to install with linear wall mounted design and electric outlet
- Ambient backlighting as standard with all models
- Exceptional energy efficiency LED on fire and backlighting requiring only 15watts
- Available in 5 sizes between minimal 909mm and expansive 2380mm to suit your requirements
- Modern GER 36 is designed linear with sleek curve front for perfect viewing
- Create the right atmosphere with up to 13 different back light colours
- Perfect for the home and integrated with uses silent force technology for quiet operation
- Cool to touch yet effective heat output for reliable safety in homes with children
- Incredible warmth 750- 1500 kW heat output with up to 5,000 BTUs per hour
Easy operation with full remote control including:
- Backlight control and colour control
- Timer function
- Four flame intensity options, thermostat and heat selection
Available from the fireplace experts, Jetmaster offer over 30 years of dedicated experience to help you achieve the right flourish and heat for any space.
