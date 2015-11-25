Logo
Austral Masonry
Breeze Blocks for contemporary designs
Last Updated on 25 Nov 2015

Austral Masonry offer the Breeze Block range, a range of blocks designed to complement contemporary design.

Overview
Description

Austral Masonry offer the Breeze Block range, a range of blocks designed to complement contemporary design.

The range is available in two different block designs, each complementing the other when used together or they can be used as standalone blocks.

Available in the following colours:

  • Nickel
  • Pewter
  • Porcelain

For a distinctive walling option, Breeze Blocks offer unique and aesthetic ventilation.

Downloads
Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

738-780 Wallgrogve Road

1300 MASONRY
Postal AddressFyshwick, ACT

7 Lithgow Street

+61 2 6239 1286
