BOWRAL76

Bowral bricks offer many brick products for a range of applications. The Dry Pressed Face Bricks are exceptional in their design and manufacture. These bricks can handle the toughest conditions as well as offering exceptional structural integrity and longevity making the Dry Pressed Bricks are built to last.

Typical Properties include:

Length 230mm

Width 110mm

Height 76mm

Average weight /unit 3.6 - 3.8kg



BOWRAL50

Bowral Bricks offer the sleek, dry pressed Bowral50. Bowral50 contains all the qualities which make Bowral Bricks a quality and timeless product.

Offering versatility and streamlined proportions Bowral 50 is the answer to contemporary design.

Its sleek lines lend itself to be quite complementary to the following:

Rendered walls

Weatherboad

Bagging

Corrugated iron

Stone

Façade systems



BOWRAL SPECIAL SHAPES

Bowral special shaped bricks are used in conjunction with standard bricks, allowing you to add distinctive architectural features to any project.

A bespoke range of bricks created by Bowral Bricks for a Frank Gehry Design project has been shortlisted for the prestigious Good Design Awards for 2015. Bowral Bricks was shortlisted for the 320,000 custom-made bricks manufactured in the Austral factory in Bowral, specially created to complement the complex textured design of the Dr Chau Chak Wing Building by world renowned architect, Frank Gehry.

Bowral Bricks’ bespoke brick range complemented the complex textured design of the building’s unique facade design, based on a treehouse structure.

Bowral Bricks developed five custom-made, buff coloured brick ranges, each range designed to serve a unique purpose and function on the facade. The bricks on the impressive exterior were all hand-made to ensure an uncompromising degree of quality as well as achieve Gehry’s highly precise design aesthetic.

BOWRAL PAVERS

London Pavers

The London Pavers from Bowral Bricks are a dry pressed paver offering quality and durability. With the ability to transform outdoor areas such as courtyards and landscaping the pavers are versatile in application.

Available in the following colours:

Brahman Granite

Chestnut

Maple

Regency Grey

Silver Sand



For endless design possibilities, look no further than the Dry Pressed London Pavers with their extensive colour palette and transforming properties.