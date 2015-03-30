Birrus Throw-Down Mats for Medium and High Traffic Entrances
Birrus Matting Systems provide a wide range of industrial throw down mats to suit both medium and high traffic commercial entrances.
Overview
Birrus Absorba Mat for high-traffic areas
- Heavy Duty and durable
- Grippers on underside to minimise movement and slipping
- Raised reinforced rubber dam to trap moisture and debris inside the mat, preventing dirt from being tracked onto surrounding floor coverings
- Ideal for interior or exterior use
Premium Scrape absorbs high amounts of liquid, effectively drying shoes quickly
- Coarse fibres scrape off solid dirt and debris from footwear
- Hardwearing fibres ensure long lifespan
- Can be un-edged for mat recesses or edged for loose laying
High-grade Coir matting is non-fraying and can be custom-cut
- Commercial grade suitable for heavy duty use
- Ideal for indoor and sheltered outdoor applications
- PVC Backed for accurate cutting of mat to desired size
- Perfect for brushing dirt and debris off footwear
Throw down mats are available in a selection of different depths, models and colours to suit all commercial applications. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, Birrus throw down mats are a premium choice to protect and enhance the entrances of your buildings.