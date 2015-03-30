Birrus Throw-Down Mats for Medium and High Traffic Entrances

Birrus Matting Systems provide a wide range of industrial throw down mats to suit both medium and high traffic commercial entrances.

Birrus Absorba Mat for high-traffic areas

Heavy Duty and durable

Grippers on underside to minimise movement and slipping

Raised reinforced rubber dam to trap moisture and debris inside the mat, preventing dirt from being tracked onto surrounding floor coverings

Ideal for interior or exterior use

Premium Scrape absorbs high amounts of liquid, effectively drying shoes quickly

Coarse fibres scrape off solid dirt and debris from footwear

Hardwearing fibres ensure long lifespan

Can be un-edged for mat recesses or edged for loose laying

High-grade Coir matting is non-fraying and can be custom-cut

Commercial grade suitable for heavy duty use

Ideal for indoor and sheltered outdoor applications

PVC Backed for accurate cutting of mat to desired size

Perfect for brushing dirt and debris off footwear

Throw down mats are available in a selection of different depths, models and colours to suit all commercial applications. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, Birrus throw down mats are a premium choice to protect and enhance the entrances of your buildings.

