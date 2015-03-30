Logo
Supplier Image
Birrus Matting Systems
Birrus Throw-Down Mats for Medium and High Traffic Entrances

Last Updated on 30 Mar 2015

Birrus Matting Systems provide a wide range of industrial throw down mats to suit both medium and high traffic commercial entrances.

Overview
Description

Birrus Matting Systems provide a wide range of industrial throw down mats to suit both medium and high traffic commercial entrances.

Birrus Absorba Mat for high-traffic areas

  • Heavy Duty and durable
  • Grippers on underside to minimise movement and slipping
  • Raised reinforced rubber dam to trap moisture and debris inside the mat, preventing dirt from being tracked onto surrounding floor coverings
  • Ideal for interior or exterior use

Premium Scrape absorbs high amounts of liquid, effectively drying shoes quickly

  • Coarse fibres scrape off solid dirt and debris from footwear
  • Hardwearing fibres ensure long lifespan
  • Can be un-edged for mat recesses or edged for loose laying

High-grade Coir matting is non-fraying and can be custom-cut

  • Commercial grade suitable for heavy duty use
  • Ideal for indoor and sheltered outdoor applications
  • PVC Backed for accurate cutting of mat to desired size
  • Perfect for brushing dirt and debris off footwear

Throw down mats are available in a selection of different depths, models and colours to suit all commercial applications. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, Birrus throw down mats are a premium choice to protect and enhance the entrances of your buildings.

Contact
Display AddressNoble Park, VIC

12 Overseas Dr

03 9701 2544
