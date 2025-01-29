Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Leda Security Products
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Interior of bicycle parking garage
Interior of bicycle parking garage

SecuraBike

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The Securabike range of bicycle parking products and end-of-journey facilities has been developed over many years after consultation with various bicycle authorities, state and local governments as well as bicycle users.

Overview
Description

The Securabike range of bicycle parking products and end-of-journey facilities has been developed over many years after consultation with various bicycle authorities, state and local governments as well as bicycle users.

It provides for both temporary and permanent parking alternatives and includes individual or multiple storage rails, racks, lockers and cages for all security class levels.

Bicycle User groups

There are 5 basic user groups:

  • Primary school children
  • Secondary and tertiary students
  • Recreational cyclists
  • Commuter cyclists (work, shopping)
  • Sports cyclists in training

Short and long term parking There are 4 broad categories:

  • Short term parking for visitors to shopping centres, offices and recreational facilities
  • All day parking for employees and students
  • All day parking at public transport locations (train stations, bus interchanges)
  • All night parking for residents

Applications:

  • Schools, colleges, universities
  • Apartment buildings and residential complexes
  • Shopping centres and malls
  • Office buildings and industrial sites
  • Bus and train interchanges
  • Park and ride stations
  • Local community facilities
  • Community centres
  • Libraries
  • Aquatic centres
  • Health centres
  • Bicycle trails
  • Parks
  • Recreational areas
  • Major public facilities
  • Entertainment areas
  • Hospitals
  • Museums
  • Zoos
  • Stadiums
  • Theme parks
  • Parks

SecuraBike-LOGO_editd.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

27.86 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

NSW 8/185 Briens Road

(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW

Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive

02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD

QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road

(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA

SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave

(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC

VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way

03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

WA 1/27 Century Road

08 6430 1670
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap