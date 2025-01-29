SecuraBike
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Overview
The Securabike range of bicycle parking products and end-of-journey facilities has been developed over many years after consultation with various bicycle authorities, state and local governments as well as bicycle users.
It provides for both temporary and permanent parking alternatives and includes individual or multiple storage rails, racks, lockers and cages for all security class levels.
Bicycle User groups
There are 5 basic user groups:
- Primary school children
- Secondary and tertiary students
- Recreational cyclists
- Commuter cyclists (work, shopping)
- Sports cyclists in training
Short and long term parking There are 4 broad categories:
- Short term parking for visitors to shopping centres, offices and recreational facilities
- All day parking for employees and students
- All day parking at public transport locations (train stations, bus interchanges)
- All night parking for residents
Applications:
- Schools, colleges, universities
- Apartment buildings and residential complexes
- Shopping centres and malls
- Office buildings and industrial sites
- Bus and train interchanges
- Park and ride stations
- Local community facilities
- Community centres
- Libraries
- Aquatic centres
- Health centres
- Bicycle trails
- Parks
- Recreational areas
- Major public facilities
- Entertainment areas
- Hospitals
- Museums
- Zoos
- Stadiums
- Theme parks
