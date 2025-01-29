The Securabike range of bicycle parking products and end-of-journey facilities has been developed over many years after consultation with various bicycle authorities, state and local governments as well as bicycle users.

It provides for both temporary and permanent parking alternatives and includes individual or multiple storage rails, racks, lockers and cages for all security class levels.

Bicycle User groups

There are 5 basic user groups:

Primary school children

Secondary and tertiary students

Recreational cyclists

Commuter cyclists (work, shopping)

Sports cyclists in training

Short and long term parking There are 4 broad categories:

Short term parking for visitors to shopping centres, offices and recreational facilities

All day parking for employees and students

All day parking at public transport locations (train stations, bus interchanges)

All night parking for residents

Applications: