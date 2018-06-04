Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Britex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems
Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems

Benches & Shelves Australia’s highest quality modular and commercial benching systems

Last Updated on 04 Jun 2018

Britex is one of Australia’s premier fabricators of custom made stainless steel benching products.

Overview
Description

Britex is one of Australia’s premier fabricators of custom made stainless steel benching products. Consistently specified and contracted to fit out Hospitals, Laboratories, Commercial Kitchens and Processing Plants with custom stainless products, our physical size, project management experience and consultancy expertise ensures we are capable of expediting the largest and most specialised requirements for commercial projects, working closely with architects and designers during the design phase of a project, then materializing these designs at time of construction.

Contact
Display AddressBundoora, VIC

Britex Place Mirra Court

1300 764 744
Postal AddressTaren Point, NSW

Unit 11, 16 Northumberland Rd

1300 764 744
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap