Bathroom Heaters and Exhausts Fan Units from Online Lighting
Last Updated on 20 Jun 2013
A wide range of top end to budget bathroom heaters and exhaust fans for every home or application
Overview
Description
Online lighting provide a range of bathroom heaters and exhaust fans, with some equipped with a 3 in 1 function including lighting options. When it comes to practicality, Online Lighting’s brands service all your specification needs and have a product that is just right for your requirements.
The comprehensive range of Bathroom heaters includes the following:
Sampford IXL- this 3 in 1 heater, extractor and light comes in 3 models:
- Classic sensation
- Classic original
- Classic silhouette
The Martec range of bathroom heaters is stylish and simple by design, making them ideal for contemporary homes. The range is available in the following models:
- Contour 1, single heat unit (1 infra red heat lamp)
- Contour 2, this 3 in 1 heater, extractor and light comes with 2 infra red heat lamps
- Contour 4, this 3 in 1 heater, extractor and light comes with 4 infra red heat lamps
From Mercator lighting, this ultra sleek modern range comes in the following models:
- Mercator Extreme 1, comes with 3 in 1 bathroom heater, exhaust and light functions and remote control
- Mercator Extreme 2, comes with 3 in 1 bathroom heater, exhaust and light functions and wall control.
Brilliant Lightings ECO friendly range of bathroom heaters and exhaust fans comes in the following model range:
- The Excel Eco Bathroom Mate is a unique heater, in that it uses a PTC heating element instead of infrared globes to heat your bathroom.
- The Flite ECO Bathroom Mate, a conventional 3 in 1 unit for smaller bathrooms, with an energy efficient fluorescent globe.
Amongst the vast range available from Online Lighting, are single lamp units, double lamps units, triple and quadruple lamp units, wall mounted infrared heaters, round and square exhaust fans and many more.
View and order your products via the online shop in the convenience of your own home or business. All exterior and outdoor lighting are packaged securely and delivered straight to your door throughout Australia and worldwide.