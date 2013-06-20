Bathroom Heaters and Exhausts Fan Units from Online Lighting

The comprehensive range of Bathroom heaters includes the following:



Classic sensation

Classic original

Classic silhouette

Contour 1, single heat unit (1 infra red heat lamp)

Contour 2, this 3 in 1 heater, extractor and light comes with 2 infra red heat lamps

Contour 4, this 3 in 1 heater, extractor and light comes with 4 infra red heat lamps

Mercator Extreme 1, comes with 3 in 1 bathroom heater, exhaust and light functions and remote control

Mercator Extreme 2, comes with 3 in 1 bathroom heater, exhaust and light functions and wall control.

The Excel Eco Bathroom Mate is a unique heater, in that it uses a PTC heating element instead of infrared globes to heat your bathroom.

The Flite ECO Bathroom Mate, a conventional 3 in 1 unit for smaller bathrooms, with an energy efficient fluorescent globe.

