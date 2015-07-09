Axminster carpets is Royal Thai’s premium global hospitality brand, serving the carpet needs for high-end commercial interiors from hotels to entertainment, to corporate, healthcare and casinos. Axminster carpet draws from a library of over 10,000 proprietary patterns and yarn colours to create woven Axminster, hand–tufted, machine–tufted, and Axminster carpet tile designs that surpass the industry standard.

The offering includes Axminster carpet that is manufactured as a single woven construction. Axminster carpet offer high-quality yarn blends such as premium New Zealand Wool and nylon. Sturdy and stylish, they have been designed and engineered specifically for high-traffic areas.

Available in 100% nylon, 100% wool or 80/20 blends

Tufted or woven construction

Australian Carpet Institute ECS level 3 rating

Unlimited design possibilities



*Images 1&2: Royal Thai - RE/Form by Zaha Hadid Design