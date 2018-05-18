Dyson Pure™ Link: Automatically purifies to capture gases and 99.95% of fine particles such as allergens and pollutants

This powerful fan or fan and heater that quickly and evenly warms the room or cools you as it purifies the air. It automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air – then sends a report to the Dyson Link app. Available in 3 varieties Dyson Pure Cool™ Link desk, Dyson Pure Cool™ Link tower, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ Link and in two colours White/Silver or Black/Nickel (only Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ Link) .

Features & Benefits: