Dyson Pure™ Link: Automatically purifies to capture gases and 99.95% of fine particles such as allergens and pollutants
Last Updated on 18 May 2018
This powerful fan or fan and heater that quickly and evenly warms the room or cools you as it purifies the air. It automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air – then sends a report to the Dyson Link app. Available in 3 varieties Dyson Pure Cool™ Link desk, Dyson Pure Cool™ Link tower, Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ Link and in two colours White/Silver or Black/Nickel (only Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ Link) .
Features & Benefits:
- Thermostatic control: Choose your desired temperature for room heating. The fan heater will activate when it’s needed to raise the temperature.
- Purifies the air with a 360° HEPA filter: 99.95% of airborne particles such as allergens and other pollutants are captured in a dense borosilicate microfibre.
- Whole room or focused heating: Use the Jet Focus setting to choose between diffused mode for whole room heating or personal mode.
- Bladeless fan for safety and easy cleaning: An impeller draws in air at the base of the fan, which is then projected over an aerofoil. This means there’s a smooth airflow with no blades to chop the air.
- Powerful airflow: Dyson Air Multiplier technology works with aerodynamic principles to project a powerful stream of air.
- Monitors air quality and reports to your phone: Automatically monitors, reacts and purifies – then reports to the Dyson Link app. So you can remotely control the indoor environment and monitor the outdoor air quality.
- Automatic night-time mode: This machine is acoustically engineered to be quieter at night, with a dimmed LED display for even less disturbance.
- 2 year guarantee: Each Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifying fan heater comes with a parts and labour guarantee for two years.