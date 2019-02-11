Logo
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior Of Building
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior Of Childrens Sleep Center
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior Of Greenhouse
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior View
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior Of Building
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior Of Childrens Sleep Center
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior Of Greenhouse
ASSA ABLOY SW100 Swing Door Operator Interior View

ASSA ABLOY SW100 swing door operator

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2019

Description

The ASSA ABLOY SW100 swing door operator's low-energy performance means it can be a very cost-effective option for automating a swing door entrance. ASSA ABLOY SW100 offers low noise during operation. It is the ideal choice for entrances in healthcare, residential, office and public service environments where both low noise and ease of access are important.

An optional embedded battery back-up and monitoring ensures operation even when the power is interrupted, while an intelligent locking function adds security.

ASSA ABLOY SW100 is suitable for applications such as: low energy, interior and exterior entrances, single and double leaf doors, fire doors (depending on national regulations), escape routes and push and pull applications.

DrawingBrochure
ASSA ABLOY Swing Door Operator SW100

810.27 KB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
