The ASSA ABLOY SW100 swing door operator's low-energy performance means it can be a very cost-effective option for automating a swing door entrance. ASSA ABLOY SW100 offers low noise during operation. It is the ideal choice for entrances in healthcare, residential, office and public service environments where both low noise and ease of access are important.

An optional embedded battery back-up and monitoring ensures operation even when the power is interrupted, while an intelligent locking function adds security.

ASSA ABLOY SW100 is suitable for applications such as: low energy, interior and exterior entrances, single and double leaf doors, fire doors (depending on national regulations), escape routes and push and pull applications.