Authentic Wood, Gas and Direct Vent Gas Fireplaces from Jetmaster
Last Updated on 10 Sep 2013
Open wood and gas fireplaces are realistic looking, fit most current fireplaces and do not smoke or give out gas fumes.
Overview
A Jetmaster universal open wood or open gas fire is the ultimate choice when building or renovating a fireplace, with an amazing choice of décor options, finishes and gas fire effects.
Universal fireplaces allows you to burn either wood or gas
- Fifteen single sided sizes available and two double sided sizes
- Easily converted from wood to gas
- Over eight different high variable flame gas log, coal or pebble fires to choose from
- Stunning gas fire realism, easily operated with wall switch
- Easily fits into most existing fireplaces and requires minimal or no brickwork when installing as new
- Convection and radiant heating system
- 15 yr warranty on firebox
- Guaranteed not to smoke or fume gas back into room
Versatile Jetmaster Horizon Low Line provide stylish ambience
- Gas fire floats on fireplace base, no brickwork required
- Options of pebbles, coal or logs
- High variable gas input with intense glow, flame and stunning realism
- Three single sided and two double sided sizes or a freestanding option is available
- 10yr warranty on firebox
- Choice of stainless steel, black or painted fascias
- Power flue option available which is ideal for units or multi storey dwellings
Jetmaster Heat and Glo balanced flue gas log fires require no brickwork and are zero clearance
- Top or rear venting options provides installation flexibility, where the horozontal flue runs up to 4.9m
- Easy to ignite and control with Intellifire ignition system with multi function remote control
- Realistic ceramic fibre campfire style logs
- Balanced flue technology –sealed unit takes air from outside for combustion, great for indoor air quality
- High energy and heating efficiency around 75% 3.5 star rating
- Three single sided sizes and one double sided unit or a freestanding option is available
Outdoor gas fireplaces are completely wearthproof
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Flueless construction
- High variable flame
- Realistic logsets
Jetmaster outdoor open wood fires
- Available in 12 sizes
- Optional BBQ Grill and stainless steel door
Downloads
Contact
10 Martin Ave1300 538 627