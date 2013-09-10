Authentic Wood, Gas and Direct Vent Gas Fireplaces from Jetmaster

A Jetmaster universal open wood or open gas fire is the ultimate choice when building or renovating a fireplace, with an amazing choice of décor options, finishes and gas fire effects.



Universal fireplaces allows you to burn either wood or gas

Fifteen single sided sizes available and two double sided sizes

Easily converted from wood to gas

Over eight different high variable flame gas log, coal or pebble fires to choose from

Stunning gas fire realism, easily operated with wall switch

Easily fits into most existing fireplaces and requires minimal or no brickwork when installing as new

Convection and radiant heating system

15 yr warranty on firebox

Guaranteed not to smoke or fume gas back into room

Versatile Jetmaster Horizon Low Line provide stylish ambience

Gas fire floats on fireplace base, no brickwork required

Options of pebbles, coal or logs

High variable gas input with intense glow, flame and stunning realism

Three single sided and two double sided sizes or a freestanding option is available

10yr warranty on firebox

Choice of stainless steel, black or painted fascias

Power flue option available which is ideal for units or multi storey dwellings

Jetmaster Heat and Glo balanced flue gas log fires require no brickwork and are zero clearance

Top or rear venting options provides installation flexibility, where the horozontal flue runs up to 4.9m

Easy to ignite and control with Intellifire ignition system with multi function remote control

Realistic ceramic fibre campfire style logs

Balanced flue technology –sealed unit takes air from outside for combustion, great for indoor air quality

High energy and heating efficiency around 75% 3.5 star rating

Three single sided sizes and one double sided unit or a freestanding option is available

Outdoor gas fireplaces are completely wearthproof

Durable stainless steel construction

Flueless construction

High variable flame

Realistic logsets

Jetmaster outdoor open wood fires