Austral Bricks has a proud history of brick making spanning over 100 years. Austral Bricks are the largest brick manufacturer to operate in all states across Australia and in New Zealand. Austral Bricks have the experience and resources to help guide builders, architects and designers through this important decision making process. Products include wirecut bricks, pressed bricks, sandstock bricks, clay bricks and pavers.

PREMIUM

La Paloma™ European Bricks

Whiter whites and blacker blacks are a feature in the Spanish inspired La Paloma™ brick range from Austral Bricks. With unparalleled quality, the range offers a stylish addition to any project.

The natural colours and textures available in the La Paloma™ range enable striking façade contrasts or traditional neutral colour tones.

The colours include:

Miro

Picasso

Gaudi

La Paloma™ bricks can be easily laid by traditional bricklayers using a conventional mortar bed.

La Paloma™ are virtually maintenance free, totally weather resistant, long lasting, with a high thermal mass for better energy efficiency.

LUXE

Mettalix

The Metallix range, from Austral Bricks , is a face brick designed to standout as a result of its glistening sheen. Bricks have benefits such as longevity, strength, thermal/acoustic insulation and a sense of security and strength.

According to Austral Bricks, the Metallix range of bricks and new ranges such as Expressions and Principles were developed to modernise brick, an age old building material. The Metallix range of bricks is suitable for composite façades and bolder designs.

The Metallix range of bricks is available in four colours such as bronze, nickel, platinum and copper. The colour palette offers a quartz-like effect when the sun hits it. This unique change, depending on lighting combined with the colour selection contrasts well with materials such as metal and glass commonly used in today’s façades.

The Metallix range of bricks is suitable for internal and external uses and is rated for use in coastal environments where the effects of wind borne salt spray can affect other products.

Urbane One bricks

The new generation of Urban One bricks delivers a selection of warm, sophisticated and stylish designer bricks in five colours to complement contemporary residential designs. The Urban One range comes in neutral colours that work in harmony with other natural building materials such as stone, timber or rendered brickwork.

The new colour palette includes Pepper in dark grey, Latte, a mid-tone brown shade, Macadamia, a cream and yellow based tone, as well as Grecian Gold and Silver – both in cooler shades of grey. The designer bricks range will enhance any new home and create the perfect backdrop to any contemporary design.

Commenting on the new range, Ms Eve Castle, Marketing and Retail Sales Manager for Austral Bricks says that the new Urban One colours will impress homeowners, giving them more colours and choice when designing their home. She adds that the enhanced range raises the bar in providing quality bricks in the latest designer colours to meet current trends popular among style conscious homeowners and builders.

Key features of Austral Bricks Urban One designer bricks:

Colour-fast – retains finish forever without the need to repaint

Inherent strength

Requires very little maintenance

Durable and long-lasting option for the home



ESSENTIALS

Indulgence

Austral Bricks introduces its new Indulgence range of stylish bricks inspired by emerging colour trends in building and brick design.

Measuring 230mm x 110mm x 76mm, the Indulgence range includes Biscotti, Truffle and Praline bricks, all in subtle colours. Developed with the contemporary builder and homeowner in mind, the new Indulgence bricks range of softer browns, taupe and off whites embraces textured, neutral tones to complement modern residential and commercial developments. Embracing the growing trend in commercial and residential design towards mixing brick combinations, the colours in the Indulgence range also blend perfectly with each other.

Marketing Manager for Austral Bricks Victoria, Richard West explains that the neutral colours in the new Indulgence range are a twist on typical clay colours and meet the contemporary demands of leading edge designers to suit modern composite designs.

Specially developed so the body colour of each brick is consistent with the surface colour, the Indulgence range assures inherent durability and low maintenance as well as the energy saving benefits of thermal mass due to the natural density of clay bricks.

Richard West adds that the neutral colours harmonise with feature materials such as stone, steel, timber and render. The softer palettes also work well with the strong colours of glazed designer bricks, such as those in Austral’s Elements range, together creating an elegant, distinctive look.

Bricks being a highly energy efficient and cost effective building material, which reduces temperature fluctuations and helps a home stay warm in winter or cool in summer, the temperature stability ultimately reduces the need for artificial heating and cooling, resulting in lower energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions.

Austral Bricks is part of the Brickworks Building Products Group, one of Australia’s largest manufacturers of bricks, pavers, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, façade systems and landscaping products.

Pavilion

Austral Bricks has added life to their popular Pavilion range of clay bricks with the release of three new eye catching and vibrant colours.

The Pavilion bricks are double height (230 x 110 x 162mm) and have become increasingly popular due to the attractive fashion colours of the existing range. Home builders also appreciate the efficiency of laying double height bricks, as they can save time and money,

The new colours are Manali, a pastel mix of white and pink hues, Kandahar a creamy gold and Shimla an eclectic mix of red flame, apricot and dark grey, all in keeping with the stone built empires of India’s highlands.

Launching the new selection, Austral Bricks general manager sales and marketing Graham Kerby says there has been a demand for sophisticated colours to be added for imaginative residential architecture with the Pavilion range.

“Inspired by the exotic lifestyles of India’s Maharajas, the Pavilion range is a viable alternative to costly cement rendering because of the colour spectrum now available.

“We think the vibrant colours will be well accepted by people who are building the family home and by architects and designers who will be able to use the colours to blend with the style of architecture and other components of the construction for their designs” Kerby says.

The new Pavilion colours join Mandalay a delightful limestone colour, Kashmir a similar colour with a different texture and Jaipur a blend of gold and white.

GLAZED

Burlesque™

Austral’s Burlesque™ are highly glazed, highly versatile and high gloss bricks for making bold statements, either mixed with conventional bricks or on their own as a feature wall.

Glazed Bricks are enticing, lusciously bright and embrace a provocative style:

Combines long lasting colour and strength

Standard brick size 230mm x110mm x76mm

Sustainable building option, made from natural materials



Dress up any architectural project with 6 bold and distinctive colours to choose from:

Charming Black

Luscious Red

Smashing Blue

Deepening Green

Enchanting yellow

Bursting Orange

Indulgent White

Cognac Illusion

Brushed Leather

Karrington Silver

Majestic Grey

Sublime Steel

Oyster Grey



Burlesque™ Glazed Bricks are made from naturally occurring minerals that are kiln-fired to lock in their colour and strength. Take your architectural brickwork to the next level, with the Burlesque glazed brick range from Austral Bricks.

Camilla

A unique collaboration between fashion and practicality, the Camilla designer brick range is bright and allows for personal style to radiate throughout a building including residential applications.

Austral Bricks are made from the best quality Australian clay, pressed into shape and baked at thousands of degrees to give them the strength to last.

Bringing new light to the way we look at brick, the collaboration between Camilla and Austral shows that bricks in their purest form and the applications are not limited by the material, but only by imagination.

The five colours in the range include:

Azure- Blue

Sol- Yellow

Aubergine- Purple

Flame- Orange

Rosado- Pink



This Mexican inspired range of brightly coloured, glazed bricks is unique to Austral Bricks. This unforgettable twist on the original brown brick is a new way to express design and the individuality that comes with an original building.

