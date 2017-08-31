Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Atkar Logo
Atkar Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Atkar Audislot Curve Ceiling
Atkar Black Detailed Panel
Atkar Brown Panel Ceiling
Atkar Catherine of Siena Church Henderson Lodge Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar City Library Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar Slotted Timber Veneers Barrier Alfred
Atkar Trinity College Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar University Hospital Geelong Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar Audislot Curve Ceiling
Atkar Black Detailed Panel
Atkar Brown Panel Ceiling
Atkar Catherine of Siena Church Henderson Lodge Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar City Library Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar Slotted Timber Veneers Barrier Alfred
Atkar Trinity College Slotted Timber Panels
Atkar University Hospital Geelong Slotted Timber Panels

Au.diSlot: Slotted timber panel

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017

A stylish slotted alternative to round perforations, produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustic and visual requirements.

Overview
Description

A stylish slotted alternative to round perforations, produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustic and visual requirements.

As an alternative to traditional circular hole perforations, Au.diSlot features‘slot' type perforations with a complementing selection of decorative surface finishes. Au.diSlot is available with our optional Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB) and is produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustical and visual requirements. Au.diSlot is suitable for almost any internal wall and ceiling application. Custom slotting patterns and curved panels can be designed to suit your requirements.

Key features:

  • Pattern customisation
    Light cut out patterns can be customised to suit your visual requirements
  • Stylish and decorative
    Au.diSlot offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, which can be coordinated with other timber building elements or finishes
  • Curved panels
    Plywood panels can be designed to fit your curved surfaces

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot Alfred Hospital ICU Case Study

1.29 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot Catherine of Sienna Church Case Study

1.57 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot Deakin University Case Study

5.76 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot Geelong University Hospital Case Study

286.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot Kardinia College Case Study

1.37 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot RAAF Base Case Study

1.89 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlot Technical Data Sheet

678.66 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap