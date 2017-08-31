Au.diSlot: Slotted timber panel
Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017
A stylish slotted alternative to round perforations, produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustic and visual requirements.
Overview
As an alternative to traditional circular hole perforations, Au.diSlot features‘slot' type perforations with a complementing selection of decorative surface finishes. Au.diSlot is available with our optional Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB) and is produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustical and visual requirements. Au.diSlot is suitable for almost any internal wall and ceiling application. Custom slotting patterns and curved panels can be designed to suit your requirements.
Key features:
- Pattern customisation
Light cut out patterns can be customised to suit your visual requirements
- Stylish and decorative
Au.diSlot offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, which can be coordinated with other timber building elements or finishes
- Curved panels
Plywood panels can be designed to fit your curved surfaces
Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.
Downloads
Atkar Au.diSlot Alfred Hospital ICU Case Study
1.29 MB
Atkar Au.diSlot Catherine of Sienna Church Case Study
1.57 MB
Atkar Au.diSlot Deakin University Case Study
5.76 MB
Atkar Au.diSlot Geelong University Hospital Case Study
286.66 KB
Atkar Au.diSlot Kardinia College Case Study
1.37 MB
Atkar Au.diSlot RAAF Base Case Study
1.89 MB
Atkar Au.diSlot Technical Data Sheet
678.66 KB