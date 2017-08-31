Au.diSlot: Slotted timber panel

A stylish slotted alternative to round perforations, produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustic and visual requirements.

As an alternative to traditional circular hole perforations, Au.diSlot features‘slot' type perforations with a complementing selection of decorative surface finishes. Au.diSlot is available with our optional Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB) and is produced in a standard range of slotting patterns to suit most acoustical and visual requirements. Au.diSlot is suitable for almost any internal wall and ceiling application. Custom slotting patterns and curved panels can be designed to suit your requirements.

Key features:

Pattern customisation

Light cut out patterns can be customised to suit your visual requirements

Light cut out patterns can be customised to suit your visual requirements

Au.diSlot offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, which can be coordinated with other timber building elements or finishes

Au.diSlot offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, which can be coordinated with other timber building elements or finishes

Plywood panels can be designed to fit your curved surfaces



Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.