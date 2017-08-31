Au.diSlat: Linear timber slat modules

Seamless and three-dimensional effect, making it well suited to in both contemporary and traditional interiors.

A distinctive 3Dl effect is created by the individual members of the Au.diSlat panel. Separate pre-finished timber slats are mounted in a modular panel array which is treated acoustically with our optional Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB). Concealed fixing points are provided allowing the panel to be screw fixed to a conventional furring channel or batten system, and when installed, a continuous linear effect is created, which is equally at home in contemporary or traditional interiors. Group 1 or 2 BCA Fire Rating can also be achieved for a decorative solution with some finish options.

Key Features:

Concealed fixing system and contemporary style

The integral concealed fixing system provides a continuous contemporary linear effect, offering a seamless and three-dimensional effect and making it well suited in a range of interior spaces

Standard selection of slat configurations or custom designs available. Veneers and finishes can be coordinated with other building elements or furnishings

When applied as a decorative panel, Au.diSlat can achieve a BCA Group 1 with selected finish options using FR MDF substrate



