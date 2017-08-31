Logo
Atkar Audislat Cafe Interior
Atkar Audislat Ceiling
Atkar Audislat White Ceiling
Atkar Corporate Drive Moorabbin Linear Timber Slat Modules
Atkar Huntingdale Golf Course Linear Timber Slat Modules
Atkar Kevins College Music Hall Linear Timber Slat Modules
Atkar Simonds Stadium Linear Timber Slat Modules
Atkar St John of God Hospital Linear Timber Slat Modules
Atkar Trinity College Linear Timber Slat Modules
Au.diSlat: Linear timber slat modules

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017

Seamless and three-dimensional effect, making it well suited to in both contemporary and traditional interiors.

Overview
Description

Seamless and three-dimensional effect, making it well suited to in both contemporary and traditional interiors.

A distinctive 3Dl effect is created by the individual members of the Au.diSlat panel. Separate pre-finished timber slats are mounted in a modular panel array which is treated acoustically with our optional Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB). Concealed fixing points are provided allowing the panel to be screw fixed to a conventional furring channel or batten system, and when installed, a continuous linear effect is created, which is equally at home in contemporary or traditional interiors. Group 1 or 2 BCA Fire Rating can also be achieved for a decorative solution with some finish options.

Key Features:

  • Concealed fixing system and contemporary style
    The integral concealed fixing system provides a continuous contemporary linear effect, offering a seamless and three-dimensional effect and making it well suited in a range of interior spaces
  • Tailored to your design
    Standard selection of slat configurations or custom designs available. Veneers and finishes can be coordinated with other building elements or furnishings
  • Group 1 Fire Rating
    When applied as a decorative panel, Au.diSlat can achieve a BCA Group 1 with selected finish options using FR MDF substrate

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat Huntingdale Gold Club Case Study

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat Our Lady Church Case Study

2.36 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat Peninsula House Case Study

2.64 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat St Francis de Sale Primary School Case Study

1.16 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat St Kevin's College Music Hall Case Study

842.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat Supermarkets And Convenience Stores Case Study

1.33 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat Technical Data Sheet

749.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diSlat Trinity College Case Study

317.31 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
