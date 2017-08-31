Au.diPanel: Perforated timber acoustic panel

Superior looks, durability and highly effective acoustic control. Ideal for quality interiors where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important.

Au.diPanel offers our widest selection of perforation options and a choice of substrates. Combined with our range of decorative surface finishes and our Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB), Au.diPanel lends itself to tailoring for specific appearance or acoustic performance requirements.

Endless finishing options, custom perforation patterns – including stunning graphic designs, and a complimenting range of concealed fixing systems all contribute to Au.diPanel’s industry leading prestige.

Au.diPanel is suitable for all internal wall and ceiling applications.

Key Features:

Largest selection of perforation patterns

Au.diPanel provides the most flexibility in your design, providing a large range of perforation patterns to visually compliment your project

Ideal for environments where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important

Custom designed, Au.diPanel can be fabricated with your graphic images



Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.