Atkar Sheppaton Arts Museum Meeting Room
Atkar Xavier College Student Auditorium
Atkar Xavier College Student Auditorium Ceiling
Atkar Xavier College Student Auditorium Lecture Hall
Atkar Broadmedows Childrens Court Perforated Acoustic Panels
Atkar Geelong Library Coloured Perforated Panels
Atkar Silver Perforated Timber Acoustic Panelling
Auditorium Perforated Timber Acoustic Wall Panelling
Au.diPanel: Perforated timber acoustic panel

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017

Superior looks, durability and highly effective acoustic control. Ideal for quality interiors where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important.

Overview
Description

Superior looks, durability and highly effective acoustic control. Ideal for quality interiors where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important.

Au.diPanel offers our widest selection of perforation options and a choice of substrates. Combined with our range of decorative surface finishes and our Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB), Au.diPanel lends itself to tailoring for specific appearance or acoustic performance requirements.

Endless finishing options, custom perforation patterns – including stunning graphic designs, and a complimenting range of concealed fixing systems all contribute to Au.diPanel’s industry leading prestige.

Au.diPanel is suitable for all internal wall and ceiling applications.

Key Features:

  • Largest selection of perforation patterns
    Au.diPanel provides the most flexibility in your design, providing a large range of perforation patterns to visually compliment your project
  • High level acoustic performance
    Ideal for environments where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important
  • Stunning graphic designs
    Custom designed, Au.diPanel can be fabricated with your graphic images

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel Australian Ballet School Case study

319.4 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel Ballarat Cancer Centre Case Study

3.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel Cardinia Life Gym Case Study

2.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel Hepburn Baths Case Study

1.45 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel RMIT University Case Study

1.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel Trinity College Case Study

317.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atkar Au.diPanel Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre case study

1.36 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
