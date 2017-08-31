Au.diPanel: Perforated timber acoustic panel
Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017
Superior looks, durability and highly effective acoustic control. Ideal for quality interiors where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important.
Overview
Superior looks, durability and highly effective acoustic control. Ideal for quality interiors where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important.
Au.diPanel offers our widest selection of perforation options and a choice of substrates. Combined with our range of decorative surface finishes and our Integrated Acoustic Backing (IAB), Au.diPanel lends itself to tailoring for specific appearance or acoustic performance requirements.
Endless finishing options, custom perforation patterns – including stunning graphic designs, and a complimenting range of concealed fixing systems all contribute to Au.diPanel’s industry leading prestige.
Au.diPanel is suitable for all internal wall and ceiling applications.
Key Features:
- Largest selection of perforation patterns
Au.diPanel provides the most flexibility in your design, providing a large range of perforation patterns to visually compliment your project
- High level acoustic performance
Ideal for environments where aesthetics and acoustic performance is important
- Stunning graphic designs
Custom designed, Au.diPanel can be fabricated with your graphic images
Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.
Downloads
Atkar Au.diPanel Australian Ballet School Case study
319.4 KB
Atkar Au.diPanel Ballarat Cancer Centre Case Study
3.06 MB
Atkar Au.diPanel Cardinia Life Gym Case Study
2.65 MB
Atkar Au.diPanel Hepburn Baths Case Study
1.45 MB
Atkar Au.diPanel RMIT University Case Study
1.39 MB
Atkar Au.diPanel Trinity College Case Study
317.31 KB
Atkar Au.diPanel Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre case study
1.36 MB