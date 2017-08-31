Au.diMicro: Microperforated acoustic panels for a solid timber look

Superior acoustic performance with the solid look of timber, Au.diMicro achieves high level sound absorption without the visual compromise.

Au.diMicro offers the look of solid timber where high acoustic performance is required. An innovative design for a truly seamless integration of acoustic and non-acoustic panels.

The engineered micro perforations are so small they are almost invisible and have minimal visual effect on the timber colour or grain pattern. With acoustic testing by CSIRO recording an NRC value of up to 0.85, Au.diMicro is a truly innovative and high performing new design in our premium acoustic solution range. Panels are manufactured locally, providing full customisation and short lead times.

BCA Group 1 option available.

Key Features:

Quick and easy install with pre-assembled panels

The face fix system provides a continuous contemporary linear look, offering a seamless and three-dimensional effect and making it well suited in a range of interior spaces

The face fix system provides a continuous contemporary linear look, offering a seamless and three-dimensional effect and making it well suited in a range of interior spaces Tailored to your design

Standard selection of beam configurations or custom designs available. Veneers and finishes can be coordinated with other building elements or furnishings

Standard selection of beam configurations or custom designs available. Veneers and finishes can be coordinated with other building elements or furnishings Excellent acoustic performance

Manufactured with our Sonus 2.0 integrated acoustic backing, Au.diBeam panels provide excellent acoustic performance, or can be supplied without an acoustic backing for open-plenum ventilation applications.



Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration