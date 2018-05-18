Logo
Atkar Audibeam Rundle Mall Plaza
Atkar Corporate Drive Moorabbin Lightweight Timber Beams
Atkar Rundle Mall Plaza Ceiling
Atkar Rundle Mall Plaza Ceiling White
Atkar Rundle Mall Plaza Top View
Au.diBeam: Large lightweight timber beam panels for a three-dimensional look

Last Updated on 18 May 2018

Au.diBeam is a large lightweight timber beam panel system offering a seamless and three-dimensional look. A seamless three-dimensional effect is created by the individual members of the Au.diBeam panel. Separate pre-finished timber beams are mounted in a modular panel array which is treated acoustically with our optional Sonus 2.0 Integrated Acoustic Backing.

Overview
Description

Au.diBeam is a large lightweight timber beam panel system offering a seamless and three-dimensional look.

A seamless three-dimensional effect is created by the individual members of the Au.diBeam panel. Separate pre-finished timber beams are mounted in a modular panel array which is treated acoustically with our optional Sonus 2.0 Integrated Acoustic Backing. Panels are screw fixed to a conventional furring channel or batten system, and when installed, a continuous linear effect is created, which is equally at home in contemporary or traditional interiors.

Many options of beam configurations and finishes are available, along with non-acoustic panels suitable for open-plenum ventilation applications.

Key Features:

  • Designed & manufactured in Australia
    Au.diBeam can be fully customised to the size and design that your project requires, with panel sizes up to 3600 x 600mm
  • High quality sound absorption
    Au.diBeam is manufactured with our Sonus 2.0 integrated acoustic backing, or can be supplied without an acoustic backing for open-plenum ventilation applications
  • Continuous linear style
    Achieve a contemporary large beam look, with beam sizes up to 300mm deep
  • Quick & easy installation
    Au.diBeam is simple to install on walls and ceilings with pre-laid panels
  • Variety of real veneer & decorative finishes
    Select from our standard Inluxe Finishes or talk to us about custom options

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.

Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
