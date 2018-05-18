Au.diBeam: Large lightweight timber beam panels for a three-dimensional look

Au.diBeam is a large lightweight timber beam panel system offering a seamless and three-dimensional look.

A seamless three-dimensional effect is created by the individual members of the Au.diBeam panel. Separate pre-finished timber beams are mounted in a modular panel array which is treated acoustically with our optional Sonus 2.0 Integrated Acoustic Backing. Panels are screw fixed to a conventional furring channel or batten system, and when installed, a continuous linear effect is created, which is equally at home in contemporary or traditional interiors.

Many options of beam configurations and finishes are available, along with non-acoustic panels suitable for open-plenum ventilation applications.

Key Features:

Designed & manufactured in Australia

Au.diBeam can be fully customised to the size and design that your project requires, with panel sizes up to 3600 x 600mm High quality sound absorption

Au.diBeam is manufactured with our Sonus 2.0 integrated acoustic backing, or can be supplied without an acoustic backing for open-plenum ventilation applications Continuous linear style

Achieve a contemporary large beam look, with beam sizes up to 300mm deep

Au.diBeam is simple to install on walls and ceilings with pre-laid panels

Select from our standard Inluxe Finishes or talk to us about custom options



Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.