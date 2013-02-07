Ash Bins and Ash Trays for Public Spaces from Etcetera

Reduce cigarette litter

Available in 304 Grade Stainless and 316 Grade Stainless Steel

Discrete and unobtrusive

Rust proof, resistant to corrosion and easy to clean

Ash bins and smokers posts

Ash and wastebin

Floor mounted square smokers post

Smokers post and stand

Floor mounted smokers post

Wall mounted smokers post

Wall mounted ash bin large, regular and small

Etcetera provide a range of cigarette litter bins that are manufactured to the highest quality standards.Almost 50% of all litter in urban areas is tobacco related products. The Etcetera range of ash trays and ash bins can help you control cigarette litter in your space.The Etcetera range of Ash bins includes:Be it small or large scale projects, Etcetera have the resources and experience to provide the perfect solution to fit your space.