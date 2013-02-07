Logo
Reduce cigarette rubbish with Ash bins from Etcetera


Ash Bins and Ash Trays for Public Spaces from Etcetera

Last Updated on 07 Feb 2013

Etcetera provide a range of cigarette litter bins that are manufactured to the highest quality standards.

Overview
Description


Reduce cigarette litter
Almost 50% of all litter in urban areas is tobacco related products. The Etcetera range of ash trays and ash bins can help you control cigarette litter in your space.
  • Available in 304 Grade Stainless and 316 Grade Stainless Steel
  • Discrete and unobtrusive
  • Rust proof, resistant to corrosion and easy to clean
Ash bins and smokers posts
The Etcetera range of Ash bins includes:
  • Ash and wastebin
  • Floor mounted square smokers post
  • Smokers post and stand
  • Floor mounted smokers post
  • Wall mounted smokers post
  • Wall mounted ash bin large, regular and small
Be it small or large scale projects, Etcetera have the resources and experience to provide the perfect solution to fit your space.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Etcetera Brochure

1.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

33 Wedgewood Road

03 8787 1600
