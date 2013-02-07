Ash Bins and Ash Trays for Public Spaces from Etcetera
Last Updated on 07 Feb 2013
Etcetera provide a range of cigarette litter bins that are manufactured to the highest quality standards.
Overview
Description
Reduce cigarette litter
Almost 50% of all litter in urban areas is tobacco related products. The Etcetera range of ash trays and ash bins can help you control cigarette litter in your space.
The Etcetera range of Ash bins includes:
- Available in 304 Grade Stainless and 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- Discrete and unobtrusive
- Rust proof, resistant to corrosion and easy to clean
- Ash and wastebin
- Floor mounted square smokers post
- Smokers post and stand
- Floor mounted smokers post
- Wall mounted smokers post
- Wall mounted ash bin large, regular and small