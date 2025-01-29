Logo
Detailed image of architectural security bollard
Detailed image of architectural security bollard

SecuraPost

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

With more than 500 models, Leda’s Securapost bollard range is the largest and most comprehensive available.

Overview
Description

The increasing use of motor vehicles in urban environments demonstrates the need to install effective barrier systems which allow pedestrian flow while precluding vehicle encroachment. Bollards are exceptionally effective in that role.

Leda bollards are stylish, diverse, and are designed for a broad range of applications. And while aesthetics remain an important consideration in selecting a design, it is also important to address pedestrian safety and property protection.

A busy thoroughfare with 60-80km/h traffic would understandably require bollards with a far higher impact rating than areas adjacent to carparks or pedestrian malls where vehicle speeds are restricted to about 10km/h or 20km/h.

Bollards have become an integral part of all new developments, so it is important that architects and specifiers select the appropriate product and impact resistance, while still achieving the aesthetic considerations for the site.

Uses:

  • Pedestrian delineation and separation
  • Perimeter security
  • Vehicle access control
  • Ram raid protection
  • Hostile vehicle mitigation

To assist in the selection process, the bollards Securapost Handbook have been divided into four categories:

  • Architectural Bollards
  • Security Bollards
  • Retractable Bollards
  • Industrial Bollards

Applications:

  • Building forecourts and perimeters
  • Shopping centres and malls
  • Government sites and utilities
  • Industrial complexes
  • Public and community areas
  • Schools and university campuses
  • Alfresco dining areas

Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

NSW 8/185 Briens Road

(02) 8413 3410
Display AddressTuggerah, NSW

Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive

02 8413 3430
Office AddressMorningside, QLD

QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road

(07) 3613 8270
Office AddressEdwardstown, SA

SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave

(08) 8374 3266
Office AddressSunshine West, VIC

VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way

03 83998150
Postal AddressMalaga, WA

WA 1/27 Century Road

08 6430 1670
