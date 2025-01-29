The increasing use of motor vehicles in urban environments demonstrates the need to install effective barrier systems which allow pedestrian flow while precluding vehicle encroachment. Bollards are exceptionally effective in that role.

With more than 500 models, Leda’s Securapost bollard range is the largest and most comprehensive available.

Leda bollards are stylish, diverse, and are designed for a broad range of applications. And while aesthetics remain an important consideration in selecting a design, it is also important to address pedestrian safety and property protection.

A busy thoroughfare with 60-80km/h traffic would understandably require bollards with a far higher impact rating than areas adjacent to carparks or pedestrian malls where vehicle speeds are restricted to about 10km/h or 20km/h.

Bollards have become an integral part of all new developments, so it is important that architects and specifiers select the appropriate product and impact resistance, while still achieving the aesthetic considerations for the site.

Uses:

Pedestrian delineation and separation

Perimeter security

Vehicle access control

Ram raid protection

Hostile vehicle mitigation



To assist in the selection process, the bollards Securapost Handbook have been divided into four categories:

Architectural Bollards

Security Bollards

Retractable Bollards

Industrial Bollards



Applications: