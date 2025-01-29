SecuraPost
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
With more than 500 models, Leda’s Securapost bollard range is the largest and most comprehensive available.
Overview
The increasing use of motor vehicles in urban environments demonstrates the need to install effective barrier systems which allow pedestrian flow while precluding vehicle encroachment. Bollards are exceptionally effective in that role.
With more than 500 models, Leda’s Securapost bollard range is the largest and most comprehensive available.
Leda bollards are stylish, diverse, and are designed for a broad range of applications. And while aesthetics remain an important consideration in selecting a design, it is also important to address pedestrian safety and property protection.
A busy thoroughfare with 60-80km/h traffic would understandably require bollards with a far higher impact rating than areas adjacent to carparks or pedestrian malls where vehicle speeds are restricted to about 10km/h or 20km/h.
Bollards have become an integral part of all new developments, so it is important that architects and specifiers select the appropriate product and impact resistance, while still achieving the aesthetic considerations for the site.
Uses:
- Pedestrian delineation and separation
- Perimeter security
- Vehicle access control
- Ram raid protection
- Hostile vehicle mitigation
To assist in the selection process, the bollards Securapost Handbook have been divided into four categories:
- Architectural Bollards
- Security Bollards
- Retractable Bollards
- Industrial Bollards
Applications:
- Building forecourts and perimeters
- Shopping centres and malls
- Government sites and utilities
- Industrial complexes
- Public and community areas
- Schools and university campuses
- Alfresco dining areas
Contact
NSW 8/185 Briens Road(02) 8413 3410
Head Office & Manufacturing 18 Reliance Drive02 8413 3430
QLD Unit 2/387 Lytton Road(07) 3613 8270
SA 1/5 Tooronga Ave(08) 8374 3266
VIC 2/89 Enterprise Way03 83998150
WA 1/27 Century Road08 6430 1670