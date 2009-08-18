Architectural Super Slim Line Water Tanks from Next Generation Water Tanks.

Next Generation Water Tanks

Next Generation are pioneers in architectural super slim line above ground rainwater tanks. Our unique modular tri tank design maximizes the use of tight spaces by utilising the minimum 'footprint' to hold the largest capacity of water, ideal water collection tanks



Modular Tri Tanks

Next Generation's unique modular design maximises the use of tight spaces with the smallest 'footprint' holding the largest capacity of water:

The modular tri tanks are ideal for narrow passages and hard to fit places as the total tank depth is only 500mm

The space efficient domestic water tank design allows you to still maintain an outdoor living area while also enjoying the benefits of water harvesting

The timeless sleek design means that the rainwater collection tank can either become part of the architectural design feature or discreetly blend into the existing house and garden facade

The modular tri tank is just as the name describes

It's a modular based system allowing greater flexibility in the storage of your rain water

The innovative concept can allow you to split 2160L of water between the front and back of your property

A set of 4 modular tanks can be installed in the back yard for the garden, laundry and toilet while a set of 2 tanks at the front of your home allows you to wash your car or water your garden

Each modular tank holds 360L providing water storage in multiples of 360L

Patent Pending# 2007906455

Traditional Slim Line 2000L and 3000L Tanks

Next Generation Water Tanks also manufacture the traditional slim line 2000L and 3000L tanks

Our 2000L is the slimmest tank currently on the market today while our 3000L tank is amongst the slimmest

This will help you to make use of the narrow pathways around your home and still allow access between the Tank system and the fence

Next Generation are water tank specialists that offer a standard of 12 colours to choose from with custom colours available upon request

UV Stabilised Polyethylene Plastic

All materials used in the construction of Next Generation Water Tanks meet the Australian Standards: