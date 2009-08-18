Architectural Super Slim Line Water Tanks from Next Generation Water Tanks
Last Updated on 18 Aug 2009
Make good use of a small space by installing an eco friendly, super slim line above ground rainwater tank from Next Generation.
Overview
Next Generation Water Tanks
Next Generation are pioneers in architectural super slim line above ground rainwater tanks. Our unique modular tri tank design maximizes the use of tight spaces by utilising the minimum 'footprint' to hold the largest capacity of water, ideal water collection tanks
Modular Tri Tanks
Next Generation's unique modular design maximises the use of tight spaces with the smallest 'footprint' holding the largest capacity of water:
- The modular tri tanks are ideal for narrow passages and hard to fit places as the total tank depth is only 500mm
- The space efficient domestic water tank design allows you to still maintain an outdoor living area while also enjoying the benefits of water harvesting
- The timeless sleek design means that the rainwater collection tank can either become part of the architectural design feature or discreetly blend into the existing house and garden facade
- The modular tri tank is just as the name describes
- It's a modular based system allowing greater flexibility in the storage of your rain water
- The innovative concept can allow you to split 2160L of water between the front and back of your property
- A set of 4 modular tanks can be installed in the back yard for the garden, laundry and toilet while a set of 2 tanks at the front of your home allows you to wash your car or water your garden
- Each modular tank holds 360L providing water storage in multiples of 360L
- Patent Pending# 2007906455
Traditional Slim Line 2000L and 3000L Tanks
- Next Generation Water Tanks also manufacture the traditional slim line 2000L and 3000L tanks
- Our 2000L is the slimmest tank currently on the market today while our 3000L tank is amongst the slimmest
- This will help you to make use of the narrow pathways around your home and still allow access between the Tank system and the fence
- Next Generation are water tank specialists that offer a standard of 12 colours to choose from with custom colours available upon request
UV Stabilised Polyethylene Plastic
All materials used in the construction of Next Generation Water Tanks meet the Australian Standards:
- Tanks are manufactured with food grade
- UV stabilised polyethylene plastic that can withstand the extreme Australian weather Next Generation water tanks are an environmentally friendly option that are also 100% recyclable