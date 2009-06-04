Architectural Metalworks from MSK Metalworks

Architectural Metalwork

MSK Metalworks' designs, builds and installs architectural metalwork. MSK Metalworks' core area is balustrade, handrails and stairways. MSK Metalworks can build to plan or offer a design service for people who require a design and build service.



MSK offer a creative approach and solution to your Metal Fabrication requirements. MSK Metalworks' products are suited to both residential and commercial applications.



Aluminum Balustrades and Privacy Screens

Engineered aluminum product, designed to mount directly to you concrete slab, openings are slightly smaller than standard to provide privacy and safety

12mm structural aluminum mounting plates

Optional capping of vertical bars, top and or bottom

This product is jig built for mass production

Mig Welded

Metalwork Products and Services by MSK Metalworks

MSK Metalworks' work are primarily custom and one off projects. Products available include:

Balustrades

Handrails

Stairways

Furniture

Artworks

Architectural metalwork

Stainless steel fabrication

Display and exhibition metalwork

Design services

Custom Balustrade Systems

MSK Metalworks provide new and innovative balustrade systems that feature personalised themes. Components are CAD drawn and cut by laser, to meet individual requirements, using materials such as:

Mild Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Brass

Carbon Fiber

Innovative Balustrade System Surface Finishes