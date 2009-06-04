Logo
MSK Metalwork's Architectural Metal Work - Balustrades, Stairways, Handrails, Furniture, Privacy Screening and Artworks
Architectural Metalworks from MSK Metalworks

Innovative balustrading, hand railings and stairwells. MSK design, build and erect architectural met

Overview
Description

Architectural Metalwork
MSK Metalworks' designs, builds and installs architectural metalwork. MSK Metalworks' core area is balustrade, handrails and stairways. MSK Metalworks can build to plan or offer a design service for people who require a design and build service.

MSK offer a creative approach and solution to your Metal Fabrication requirements. MSK Metalworks' products are suited to both residential and commercial applications.

Aluminum Balustrades and Privacy Screens

  • Engineered aluminum product, designed to mount directly to you concrete slab, openings are slightly smaller than standard to provide privacy and safety
  • 12mm structural aluminum mounting plates
  • Optional capping of vertical bars, top and or bottom
  • This product is jig built for mass production
  • Mig Welded

Metalwork Products and Services by MSK Metalworks
MSK Metalworks' work are primarily custom and one off projects. Products available include:

  • Balustrades
  • Handrails
  • Stairways
  • Furniture
  • Artworks
  • Architectural metalwork
  • Stainless steel fabrication
  • Display and exhibition metalwork
  • Design services

Custom Balustrade Systems
MSK Metalworks provide new and innovative balustrade systems that feature personalised themes. Components are CAD drawn and cut by laser, to meet individual requirements, using materials such as:

  • Mild Steel
  • Stainless Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Brass
  • Carbon Fiber

Innovative Balustrade System Surface Finishes

  • Raw
  • Powder Coated
  • Painted
  • Polished

Contact
Display AddressPreston, VIC

1 Fink Street

03 9480 0944 or 0406
