Architectural Metalworks from MSK Metalworks
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2009
Innovative balustrading, hand railings and stairwells. MSK design, build and erect architectural met
Overview
Architectural Metalwork
MSK Metalworks' designs, builds and installs architectural metalwork. MSK Metalworks' core area is balustrade, handrails and stairways. MSK Metalworks can build to plan or offer a design service for people who require a design and build service.
MSK offer a creative approach and solution to your Metal Fabrication requirements. MSK Metalworks' products are suited to both residential and commercial applications.
Aluminum Balustrades and Privacy Screens
- Engineered aluminum product, designed to mount directly to you concrete slab, openings are slightly smaller than standard to provide privacy and safety
- 12mm structural aluminum mounting plates
- Optional capping of vertical bars, top and or bottom
- This product is jig built for mass production
- Mig Welded
Metalwork Products and Services by MSK Metalworks
MSK Metalworks' work are primarily custom and one off projects. Products available include:
- Balustrades
- Handrails
- Stairways
- Furniture
- Artworks
- Architectural metalwork
- Stainless steel fabrication
- Display and exhibition metalwork
- Design services
Custom Balustrade Systems
MSK Metalworks provide new and innovative balustrade systems that feature personalised themes. Components are CAD drawn and cut by laser, to meet individual requirements, using materials such as:
- Mild Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminum
- Brass
- Carbon Fiber
Innovative Balustrade System Surface Finishes
- Raw
- Powder Coated
- Painted
- Polished