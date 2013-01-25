Logo
Architectural Flooring - Mastertop® Epoxy Flooring from BASF

Last Updated on 25 Jan 2013

Hard wearing architectural flooring useful as laboratory floors, showroom floors, warehouse floors, laundry floors and shop floors.

Overview
Description
BASF provide Mastertop® epoxy flooring, a hard wearing architectural flooring that can be used for a range of applications.

Resistant and reliable architectural flooring solutions
  • Floor coatings have a wide colour range
  • Excellent durability and resilient floor coverings
  • Resitant coatings are easily cleaned
  • Resistant floorings are decontaminable
  • High chemical resistant flooring and high resistant coatings
  • Commercial flooring has high resistance to mechanical attack
  • Floor surfaces have high level of aesthetics
  • Seamless flooring and jointless
Epoxy architectural flooring surfaces for industrial and commercial applications
  • Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries
  • Laboratory flooring
  • Medical facility flooring
  • Clean rooms and other sterile areas
  • Showroom flooring
  • Decontaminable areas
  • T.V. studio flooring
  • Warehouses and high rack storage
  • Laundry flooring
Mastertop® Epoxy Floors are available in a wide range of finishes from roll-coats to self levelling floors, from smooth to slip resistant flooring. Also available in fourteen standard coloured finishes with special colours on request.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Mastertop Flooring Solutions

918.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BASF Flooring Solutions

1.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BASF Flooring Systems Chemical Resistance Charts

1.21 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Mechanical Properties of Floor Surfaces

1.65 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

4/13 Stanton Rd

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressQLD

Brisbane

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressSA

Adelaide

02 8811 4200
Postal AddressWA

Perth

02 8811 4200
