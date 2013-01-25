Architectural Flooring - Mastertop® Epoxy Flooring from BASF
Hard wearing architectural flooring useful as laboratory floors, showroom floors, warehouse floors, laundry floors and shop floors.
Overview
Description
BASF provide Mastertop® epoxy flooring, a hard wearing architectural flooring that can be used for a range of applications.
Resistant and reliable architectural flooring solutions
- Floor coatings have a wide colour range
- Excellent durability and resilient floor coverings
- Resitant coatings are easily cleaned
- Resistant floorings are decontaminable
- High chemical resistant flooring and high resistant coatings
- Commercial flooring has high resistance to mechanical attack
- Floor surfaces have high level of aesthetics
- Seamless flooring and jointless
- Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries
- Laboratory flooring
- Medical facility flooring
- Clean rooms and other sterile areas
- Showroom flooring
- Decontaminable areas
- T.V. studio flooring
- Warehouses and high rack storage
- Laundry flooring
Mastertop® Epoxy Floors are available in a wide range of finishes from roll-coats to self levelling floors, from smooth to slip resistant flooring. Also available in fourteen standard coloured finishes with special colours on request.
