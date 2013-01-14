Architectural Drywall Partitioning Suites by Criterion Industries
These architectural drywall partitioning suites are the perfect solution for any office, as they allow you to utilise your space no matter how small, or large, your area is
Overview
Criterion Industries produce innovative and practical solutions for the partition industry.The drywall partitioning suite, with its architectural flavor, can either be used in their own right, or in combination.
Partitioning Suites Features
- The Aluminum reveals present a crisp, streamlined finish and a professional result within any building
- All systems incorporate the heavy duty door frames with the three point fixing design. This further contributes to the system’s strength and rigidity
- The architectural drywall partitioning range suits 51mm, 64mm, 76mm and 92mm studs
- Increase the versatility of the suites
The new Platinum 110 range has been designed to suit 10mm plasterboard. Increasing the versatility of suites, this range allow them to be readily used in industrial and residential applications.
Demountable Partitioning Suites
Criterion Industries also embraces the demountable partitioning series. These suites exude innovation and practicality. The demountable concept allows future alterations and extensions to be performed simply and cost effectively with the minimum amount of disturbance to occupants.
