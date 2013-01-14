Architectural Drywall Partitioning Suites by Criterion Industries

Criterion Industries produce innovative and practical solutions for the partition industry.The drywall partitioning suite, with its architectural flavor, can either be used in their own right, or in combination.



Partitioning Suites Features

The Aluminum reveals present a crisp, streamlined finish and a professional result within any building

All systems incorporate the heavy duty door frames with the three point fixing design. This further contributes to the system’s strength and rigidity

The architectural drywall partitioning range suits 51mm, 64mm, 76mm and 92mm studs

Increase the versatility of the suites

The new Platinum 110 range has been designed to suit 10mm plasterboard. Increasing the versatility of suites, this range allow them to be readily used in industrial and residential applications.



Demountable Partitioning Suites

Criterion Industries also embraces the demountable partitioning series. These suites exude innovation and practicality. The demountable concept allows future alterations and extensions to be performed simply and cost effectively with the minimum amount of disturbance to occupants.