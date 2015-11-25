Architec Range of Architectural Concrete Blocks
Overview
The Architec range from Austral Masonry sets a new standard in both style and function. The range is filled with coloured, standard and premium masonry blocks suitable for a range of applications.
The versatile concrete block is ideal for a range of projects stretching from modern beach residences to commercial projects.
The colours of the Architec range:
- Alabaster
- Almond
- Pearl Grey
- Charcoal
The finishes in the Architec range:
- Smooth face
- Shot-blast face
- Honed face
- Polished face
- Split face
Each face has its own texture and appearance. The blocks are produced by adding oxides to the raw material mix to enable the contemporary design that ensures the Architec range from Austral Masonry has many uses both internally and externally.
