Architec Range of Architectural Concrete Blocks

The Architec range from Austral Masonry sets a new standard in both style and function. The range is filled with coloured, standard and premium masonry blocks suitable for a range of applications.

The versatile concrete block is ideal for a range of projects stretching from modern beach residences to commercial projects.

The colours of the Architec range:

Alabaster

Almond

Pearl Grey

Charcoal

The finishes in the Architec range:

Smooth face

Shot-blast face

Honed face

Polished face

Split face

Each face has its own texture and appearance. The blocks are produced by adding oxides to the raw material mix to enable the contemporary design that ensures the Architec range from Austral Masonry has many uses both internally and externally.