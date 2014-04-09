Adjustable friction stays and restrictors from Doric products
Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware.
Overview
Doric’s range of quality friction stays and restrictor hardware is corrosion resistant and manufactured using 304 Austenitic Stainless Steel to ensure long wearing and high performance in internal and external applications.
Easy to install, smooth operating stays, enhance safety with window and awning restrictors
- Suitable for both awning and casement windows in aluminium, timber or uPUC
- Polished finish for smoother operation and easy cleaning
- Ensure security with specialised security stays
- Manufactured from 304 grade stainless steel
- Recommended for installation on top hung windows higher than 1000mm
- Simple to install and will hold in a secure open position
- Control open sashes in exposed or high wind environments
- Available in standard or heavy duty models
Doric provides fully functional stays, support arms and window restriction options for both commercial and residential projects.
