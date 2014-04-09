Doric’s range of quality friction stays and restrictor hardware is corrosion resistant and manufactured using 304 Austenitic Stainless Steel to ensure long wearing and high performance in internal and external applications.

Easy to install, smooth operating stays, enhance safety with window and awning restrictors

Suitable for both awning and casement windows in aluminium, timber or uPUC

Polished finish for smoother operation and easy cleaning

Ensure security with specialised security stays

Manufactured from 304 grade stainless steel

Recommended for installation on top hung windows higher than 1000mm

Simple to install and will hold in a secure open position

Control open sashes in exposed or high wind environments

Available in standard or heavy duty models



Doric provides fully functional stays, support arms and window restriction options for both commercial and residential projects.