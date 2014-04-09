Logo
Adjustable friction stays and restrictors from Doric products

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware.

Overview
Description

Doric’s range of quality friction stays and restrictor hardware is corrosion resistant and manufactured using 304 Austenitic Stainless Steel to ensure long wearing and high performance in internal and external applications.

Easy to install, smooth operating stays, enhance safety with window and awning restrictors

  • Suitable for both awning and casement windows in aluminium, timber or uPUC
  • Polished finish for smoother operation and easy cleaning
  • Ensure security with specialised security stays
  • Manufactured from 304 grade stainless steel
  • Recommended for installation on top hung windows higher than 1000mm
  • Simple to install and will hold in a secure open position
  • Control open sashes in exposed or high wind environments
  • Available in standard or heavy duty models

Doric provides fully functional stays, support arms and window restriction options for both commercial and residential projects.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stays Low Brochure

2.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Aluminium Friction stays brochure

340.68 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
