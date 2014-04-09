Adjustable architectural hinges from Doric Products
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014
Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware.
Overview
Doric has modified its award winning DH40 architectural hinge in order to accommodate the growing trend of larger commercial doors.
An increased leaf thickness has been included on the DH40X as well as new improved bushes and larger fixing screws.
Doric’s hinges are simple to adjust once fitted and are resistant to corrosion, economical and stylish high performance hinges
- Suitable for any installation where an interfold of butt style hinge would be used
- Adjustable in 2 directions – hinges can be vertically adjusted up to 6mm and horizontally by up to 6mm. The ease of adjustment can be carried out by a lone installer
- Hinges are surface mounted and require no specialised machining
- Bi-directional fixing system provides vastly superior load carrying capabilities
- Maximum capacity with 3 hinges can hold doors up to 100kg and 1.2m wide
- Allows for up to 180ﹾ door opening capacity – doors can be folded back against the wall for 100% opening potential
- Suitable for all light and heavy duty applications
- High security mounting system doesn't allow the door to be removed if the hinge pins are removed
Doric’s full adjustable architectural hinges have a slimline design and all fixings are concealed to enhance the overall aesthetics
Downloads
Contact
Sydney Office 38 Redfern St1300 132 389
Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road07 4779 5122
Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd1300 132 389
Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St1300 132 389
Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court1300 132 389
Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent1300 132 389