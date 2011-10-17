Add a new dimension to your Kitchen or Bathroom with Phoenix Tapware’s ‘Vivid Slim Line’ Range

Adding a new dimension to the Vivid family, Phoenix Tapware has released a new selection of Vivid Slim Line mixers.



Slim Line Lever Handles

Allowing for more freedom and movement with its designer slim line lever handles, these stylish and practical mixers will effortlessly suit any living environment.

Premium Chrome Taps

15 years manufactures warranty

WELS certified

Artistic Design

Slim Line Mixers for Basins, Showers and Sinks

Basin Mixer | VS770 CHR - 6 star - 4.5 lt/min

Shower / Wall Mixer | GS780 CHR

Twin Handle Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck | GS711 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min

Twin Handle Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck | GS712 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min

Side Lever Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck | GS735 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min

Whether you’re building or renovating, Phoenix offers a wide variety of Vivid accessories that will complement any one of the new Vivid Slim Line mixers.