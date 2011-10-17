Logo
Stylish and Practical Slim Line Mixers
Vivid Slim Line Basin Mixer from Phoenix Tapware
Vivid Slim Line Shower Wall Mixer from Phoenix Tapware
Vivid Slim Line Twin Handle Sink Mixer from Phoenix Tapware

Add a new dimension to your Kitchen or Bathroom with Phoenix Tapware’s ‘Vivid Slim Line’ Range

Last Updated on 17 Oct 2011

The stylish and practical Vivid Slim Line range from Phoenix Tapware to suit any living environment

Overview
Description

Adding a new dimension to the Vivid family, Phoenix Tapware has released a new selection of Vivid Slim Line mixers.

Slim Line Lever Handles
Allowing for more freedom and movement with its designer slim line lever handles, these stylish and practical mixers will effortlessly suit any living environment.

  • Premium Chrome Taps
  • 15 years manufactures warranty
  • WELS certified
  • Artistic Design

Slim Line Mixers for Basins, Showers and Sinks

  • Basin Mixer | VS770 CHR - 6 star - 4.5 lt/min
  • Shower / Wall Mixer | GS780 CHR
  • Twin Handle Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck | GS711 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min
  • Twin Handle Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck | GS712 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min
  • Side Lever Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck | GS735 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min

Whether you’re building or renovating, Phoenix offers a wide variety of Vivid accessories that will complement any one of the new Vivid Slim Line mixers.

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

926 Mountain Highway

03 9780 4200
