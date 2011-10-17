Add a new dimension to your Kitchen or Bathroom with Phoenix Tapware’s ‘Vivid Slim Line’ Range
Last Updated on 17 Oct 2011
The stylish and practical Vivid Slim Line range from Phoenix Tapware to suit any living environment
Overview
Description
Adding a new dimension to the Vivid family, Phoenix Tapware has released a new selection of Vivid Slim Line mixers.
Slim Line Lever Handles
Allowing for more freedom and movement with its designer slim line lever handles, these stylish and practical mixers will effortlessly suit any living environment.
- Premium Chrome Taps
- 15 years manufactures warranty
- WELS certified
- Artistic Design
Slim Line Mixers for Basins, Showers and Sinks
- Basin Mixer | VS770 CHR - 6 star - 4.5 lt/min
- Shower / Wall Mixer | GS780 CHR
- Twin Handle Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck | GS711 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min
- Twin Handle Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck | GS712 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min
- Side Lever Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck | GS735 CHR - 4 star - 7.5 lt/min
Whether you’re building or renovating, Phoenix offers a wide variety of Vivid accessories that will complement any one of the new Vivid Slim Line mixers.