Vibration Solutions
Acoustic wall, ceiling & floor isolation

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2019

AMC Akustik™ hangers effectively isolate structure-borne noise in walls, floors and ceilings.

Description

Our range of acoustic mounts exceed all European acoustic standards and are easily applied to Australian systems as they are M6 and M8 standard threads.

Each part has been independently tested by accredited external laboratories. Our range is concert hall quality and far exceeds AU/NZ requirements.

We have solutions for walls, floors, ceilings, pipework & ducting across all load ranges for high end acoustic outcomes.

1/44-46 Mills Road

03 9588 2863
