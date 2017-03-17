Acoustic and translucent ceiling panels

Allplastics Engineering have newly released their Acoustic AIR-board® into Australia.

The Acoustic AIR-board® range is available in different honeycomb core structures which allow for a variety of design options such as ceiling panels, designs and display applications, awnings and wall partitions.

The unique combination of aesthetics and design, there are numerous opportunities for innovative concepts. Each panel has perforations to absorb noise and separate noisy areas. The composite panels are lightweight thus resulting in savings for supporting structures.

Key features include:

Simple installation process

Excellent light transmission

Fire class B1 according to DIN 4102

High sound absorption

Lightweight material requiring minimal structural support

Unique translucent optic

Applications for the panels:

Clubs

Concert halls

Gymnasiums

Workstations

Pulic access venues

Design Composite presented their versatile translucent architectural panels for use in shop design at the Euroshop in Düsseldorf in March . The translucent thermoplastic elements with honeycomb cores can be designed with a free choice of colour, curvature, shape and thickness together with many additional features. Special design variations and 3D light effects help to present your products and brands in the best light.

The decorative panels are used as wall cladding, modular partition walls, walk-on floors, as furniture, pedestals and shelving systems in shop design and many other applications in interior and exterior architecture. An interesting aspect is the excellent acoustic absorption properties of the architectural panel. The elements combine the needs of interior design, retail design, brand design, lighting design and acoustic spatial planning to create an all-round appealing shopping experience.

Allplastics Engineering stocks and distributes the Design Composite Translucent panels in Australasia. The Acoustic Air Board panels are a new addition to the diverse range of the honeycomb panels.