Acoustic Ceiling Panels for Sound Absorption from Sontext
Last Updated on 24 Jul 2013
SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels are lightweight, cleanable, fire resistant ceiling panels designed to reduce reverberation and create a visually pleasing interior environment.
Overview
Description
SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Ceiling Panels consist of a lightweight fibrous core with a washable, slightly textured acrylic paint finish.
SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels create a quiet, pleasing interior environment, and are particularly useful for interior spaces where noise problems may cause difficulties for occupants. For example:
Attributes of SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels include:
- Where background noise levels may be unacceptably high
- Reflected sound from hard surfaces (“echo” or reverberation) causes speech, music, etc, to be hard to hear clearly or is distorted
- Choice of three textured surface finishes
- Choice of edge profiles
- Washable: Can be detergent cleaned
- Lightweight (approx 2 kg/m2 for 20mm thick panels)
- High Light Reflectance (standard finish is flat white)
- Call centres and open plan commercial offices
- Hospitality Function Rooms
- Lecture Theatres and Classrooms
- Meeting Rooms and Boardrooms
