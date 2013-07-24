Acoustic Ceiling Panels for Sound Absorption from Sontext

Where background noise levels may be unacceptably high

Reflected sound from hard surfaces (“echo” or reverberation) causes speech, music, etc, to be hard to hear clearly or is distorted

Excellent sound absorption at various thicknesses



Choice of three textured surface finishes

Choice of edge profiles

Washable: Can be detergent cleaned

Lightweight (approx 2 kg/m2 for 20mm thick panels)

High Light Reflectance (standard finish is flat white)

Acoustic Panels ideal for reducing sound levels in offices

Call centres and open plan commercial offices

Hospitality Function Rooms

Lecture Theatres and Classrooms

Meeting Rooms and Boardrooms

SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Ceiling Panels consist of a lightweight fibrous core with a washable, slightly textured acrylic paint finish.SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels create a quiet, pleasing interior environment, and are particularly useful for interior spaces where noise problems may cause difficulties for occupants. For example:Attributes of SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels include:The panels are available with a choice of edge profiles designed for installation by either direct fix to a finished ceiling or ‘drop in’ to a suspended ceiling grid.