Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sontext
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
SONTEXT supplies SONOFONIC Acoustic Panels across Australia
SONTEXT sound absorbing interior products
SONOFONIC Acoustic Panels supplied internationally
SONOFONIC Acoustic Panels
SONTEXT supplies SONOFONIC Acoustic Panels across Australia
SONTEXT sound absorbing interior products
SONOFONIC Acoustic Panels supplied internationally
SONOFONIC Acoustic Panels

Acoustic Ceiling Panels for Sound Absorption from Sontext

Last Updated on 24 Jul 2013

SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels are lightweight, cleanable, fire resistant ceiling panels designed to reduce reverberation and create a visually pleasing interior environment.

Overview
Description
SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Ceiling Panels consist of a lightweight fibrous core with a washable, slightly textured acrylic paint finish.

SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels create a quiet, pleasing interior environment, and are particularly useful for interior spaces where noise problems may cause difficulties for occupants. For example:
  • Where background noise levels may be unacceptably high
  • Reflected sound from hard surfaces (“echo” or reverberation) causes speech, music, etc, to be hard to hear clearly or is distorted
Excellent sound absorption at various thicknesses
Attributes of SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Panels include:
  • Choice of three textured surface finishes
  • Choice of edge profiles
  • Washable: Can be detergent cleaned
  • Lightweight (approx 2 kg/m2 for 20mm thick panels)
  • High Light Reflectance (standard finish is flat white)
Acoustic Panels ideal for reducing sound levels in offices
  • Call centres and open plan commercial offices
  • Hospitality Function Rooms
  • Lecture Theatres and Classrooms
  • Meeting Rooms and Boardrooms
The panels are available with a choice of edge profiles designed for installation by either direct fix to a finished ceiling or ‘drop in’ to a suspended ceiling grid.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SONOFONIC™ Acoustic Ceiling Panels

1.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sontext Catalogue

3.48 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

New South Wales Office Suite 1a, Level 13, 465 Victoria Avenue

+61 (0)2 9844 5414
Display AddressCraigieburn, VIC

Victoria Office Unit 2/16 Poa Court

(03) 9811 4796
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap