Barrel style roof on Coffs Harbour gallery achieved with Arcpanel curved panels
Benefits of using the Arcpanel roofing system on the project included quick installation for such a challenging roof des...
Arcpanel roofing breaks down industrial aesthetic at Sunshine Coast waste collection facility
Materials such as the batons, glass and ribbed nature of the Arcpanel roofing system all played a part in the facility n...
Sustainability Awards
How ARCPANEL Became One of the Leading Figures in Australian Sustainability
More than 30 years ago, the architecture and design industry was only just realising the threats facing our environment ...
ARCPANEL structural insulated panels bring Lithgow’s JM Robinson Aquatic Centre to life
Tucked away in Lithgow, a cosy city in the scenic Central Tablelands of NSW, the JM Robinson Aquatic Centre is an exempl...
Q+A with ARCPANEL, Australian leaders in sustainable roofing
For more than thirty years, ARCPANEL’s insulated panel systems have been used throughout the Australian market for innov...