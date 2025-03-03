3D Tiles are sculptural acoustic wall tiles that seamlessly combine form and function. Designed for interior applications, they enhance spaces with striking three-dimensional designs while delivering excellent mid to high-frequency acoustic absorption. Available in eight unique designs and 15 vibrant colours, 3D Tiles transform walls into high-performing acoustic art.

Made from 100% polyester fibre (PET), they are durable, lightweight, and easy to install using the supplied mounting clips. With NRC ratings of 0.65, 0.75, and 0.90, 3D Tiles are ideal for commercial, office, education, hospitality, and retail environments.