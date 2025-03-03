3D Tiles
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
3D Tiles are sculptural acoustic wall tiles that combine aesthetics and performance. Moulded into abstract, three-dimensional forms, they deliver mid to high-frequency acoustic absorption, enhancing interiors with elegant, high-performing acoustic control while serving as striking wall art.
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- Available in eight designs and 15 vibrant colours
- Supplied in kits including mounting clips
Overview
3D Tiles are sculptural acoustic wall tiles that seamlessly combine form and function. Designed for interior applications, they enhance spaces with striking three-dimensional designs while delivering excellent mid to high-frequency acoustic absorption. Available in eight unique designs and 15 vibrant colours, 3D Tiles transform walls into high-performing acoustic art.
Made from 100% polyester fibre (PET), they are durable, lightweight, and easy to install using the supplied mounting clips. With NRC ratings of 0.65, 0.75, and 0.90, 3D Tiles are ideal for commercial, office, education, hospitality, and retail environments.
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
- NRC: 0.65 - 0.90
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: Varies by design, refer to data sheet
- Thickness: Varies by design, refer to data sheet
- Application: Wall
- Form: Moulded tile
- Install method: Direct fix
- Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Retail
- Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2.
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160