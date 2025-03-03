Logo
Autex 3D Tiles Blue
Autex 3D Tiles Red
Autex 3D Tiles Product Detailed
Autex 3D Tiles Triangles
Autex 3D Ceiling Tiles
Autex 3D Tiles Circles

3D Tiles

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

3D Tiles are sculptural acoustic wall tiles that combine aesthetics and performance. Moulded into abstract, three-dimensional forms, they deliver mid to high-frequency acoustic absorption, enhancing interiors with elegant, high-performing acoustic control while serving as striking wall art.

  • Product checkDelivers excellent acoustic performance
  • Product checkAvailable in eight designs and 15 vibrant colours
  • Product checkSupplied in kits including mounting clips
Overview
Description

3D Tiles are sculptural acoustic wall tiles that seamlessly combine form and function. Designed for interior applications, they enhance spaces with striking three-dimensional designs while delivering excellent mid to high-frequency acoustic absorption. Available in eight unique designs and 15 vibrant colours, 3D Tiles transform walls into high-performing acoustic art. 

Made from 100% polyester fibre (PET), they are durable, lightweight, and easy to install using the supplied mounting clips. With NRC ratings of 0.65, 0.75, and 0.90, 3D Tiles are ideal for commercial, office, education, hospitality, and retail environments.

Specifications

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

  • NRC: 0.65 - 0.90
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: Varies by design, refer to data sheet
  • Thickness: Varies by design, refer to data sheet
  • Application: Wall
  • Form: Moulded tile
  • Install method: Direct fix
  • Application: Commercial/Office Space, Education, Hospitality, Retail
  • Fire rating: AS5637.1, AS ISO9705-2003. Group 1, (SMOGRArc): <100m2/s2.
Downloads
3D Tiles Lookbook

5.75 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
