25mm Pleated & cellular blinds

Verosol's 25mm Pleated and cellular blinds combine the soft appeal of a curtain with the versatility and simplicity of a blind. The ideal solution for heat and light control, pleated blinds disappear when raised. Simple and elegant, they are perfect for office, apartment and home fit-outs.

Pleated blinds come in two forms, single pleated fabric and cellular pleated construction.

25mm Pleated blind fabrics

25mm Pleated and cellular pleated blinds are woven and spun from polyester & inherently flame retardant polyester - where fire retardancy is a requirement. A wide range of colours is on offer and custom colours are available due the dye sublimation process of colourisation.

Pleated blinds with SilverScreen solar performance

SilverScreen pleated blinds reflect up to 68% of sunlight passing through the glass. SilverScreen pleated fabrics come in a range of weaves from transparent which offers filtered light and vision out, through to room darkening weaves that cut 97% of the light.

Where heat control, light filtering, occupant comfort, energy savings and flexible control are required; SilverScreen pleated blinds are unsurpassed!

Pleated blinds with insulation

Our range of 25mm cellular pleated blind fabrics are an excellent option where insulation against heat loss is a factor. The cellular construction traps air creating an additional layer of insulation at the window. Our cellular pleated blinds come in a range of decorative finishes. Each fabric offers outstanding insulation against heat loss in Winter.

Verosol Cellular blinds provide outstanding insulations and energy savings!

Pleated and cellular blind systems

Pleated blinds are the most versatile blind available. They can be configured to fit virtually any window whilst typically disappearing when not in use.

Verosol systems include: