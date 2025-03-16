205 SilverScreen performance

Proudly EPD certified and recognised for Best Environmental Practice PVC by Global Greentag and the Vinyl Council of Australia.

Part of the Verosol Core Collection – metallised fabrics developed in Europe to the highest quality standard. Provides excellent vision out and dramatically reduces heat and glare at the window, independent of colour.

An excellent energy-efficient solution, offering an unparalleled solar reflectance of 77%. Constructed from hard-wearing PVC-coated fibreglass yarn and inherently flame retardant.