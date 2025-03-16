Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Verosol Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Verosol 205 SilverScreen Performance Blinds Showroom
Verosol 205 SilverScreen-Performance Salesforce Tower1
Verosol 205 SilverScreen-Performance Salesforce Tower 2
Verosol 205 SilverScreen Performance Fabric
Verosol 205 SilverScreen Performance Blinds Showroom
Verosol 205 SilverScreen-Performance Salesforce Tower1
Verosol 205 SilverScreen-Performance Salesforce Tower 2
Verosol 205 SilverScreen Performance Fabric

205 SilverScreen performance

Last Updated on 16 Mar 2025

Proudly EPD certified and recognised for Best Environmental Practice PVC by Global Greentag and the Vinyl Council of Australia. Part of the Verosol Core Collection – metallised fabrics developed in Europe to the highest quality standard. Provides excellent vision out and dramatically reduces heat and glare at the window, independent of colour.

Overview
Description

Proudly EPD certified and recognised for Best Environmental Practice PVC by Global Greentag and the Vinyl Council of Australia.

Part of the Verosol Core Collection – metallised fabrics developed in Europe to the highest quality standard. Provides excellent vision out and dramatically reduces heat and glare at the window, independent of colour.

An excellent energy-efficient solution, offering an unparalleled solar reflectance of 77%. Constructed from hard-wearing PVC-coated fibreglass yarn and inherently flame retardant.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
205 SilverScreen Performance Specification

1.67 MB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office PO Box PO Box 656

Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office Australia 21 Amour

1800 011 176
Display AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street

1800 011 176
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap