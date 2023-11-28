Verosol’s 123 Earth Screen is a PVC-free, flame retardant semi-transparent non-metallised roller blind fabric suitable for interior residential and commercial applications.

Part of the Verosol Core Collection, developed in Europe to the highest quality standards, Earth Screen has a woven screen-like construction, with a decorative textile appearance.

123 Earth Screen is available in a range of colours and has been certified by Global GreenTag, achieving EPD™ – Environmental Product Declaration, GreenTag GreenRate™ | Level A, and GreenTag PHD™ Product Health Declaration - Platinum HealthRate.

Blinds made with Verosol 123 Earth Screen fabric can assist to reduce energy spent on indoor air-conditioning, and reduce heat, glare and UV rays, creating a comfortable environment for occupants.

123 Earth Screen collection is a sustainable and affordable non-metallised fabric. Earth Screen has an excellent value/performance ratio and is made of 100% polyester, making it a sustainable choice.

Earth Screen offers visual and thermal comfort while maintaining a view through. This fabric has a great view to the outside. The rich and natural look, both from afar and up close, is fascinating. Some colours of this polyester are bi-colour and therefore unique within the Verosol collection.

Earth Screen is a sustainable product and is flame retardant and formaldehyde-, phthalate-, halogen- and PVC-free, is Greenguard Gold and Oeko-Tex certified. Use of the Earth Screen collection provides a positive contribution to sustainable buildings.