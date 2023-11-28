Logo
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Bridge Overlooking
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Chair
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Conversation
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Long Table
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Lounge Overlooking City
123 Earth Screen
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Meeting Room
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Office Desk
Verosol 123 Earth Screen Office Desks
|

123 Earth Screen

Last Updated on 28 Nov 2023

Verosol's 123 Earth Screen is a PVC-free, flame retardant semi-transparent non-metallised roller blind fabric suitable for interior residential and commercial applications. Part of the Verosol Core Collection, developed in Europe to the highest quality standards, Earth Screen has a woven screen-like construction, with a decorative textile appearance.

Overview
Description

Verosol’s 123 Earth Screen is a PVC-free, flame retardant semi-transparent non-metallised roller blind fabric suitable for interior residential and commercial applications.

Part of the Verosol Core Collection, developed in Europe to the highest quality standards, Earth Screen has a woven screen-like construction, with a decorative textile appearance.

123 Earth Screen is available in a range of colours and has been certified by Global GreenTag, achieving EPD™ – Environmental Product Declaration, GreenTag GreenRate™ | Level A, and GreenTag PHD™ Product Health Declaration - Platinum HealthRate.

Blinds made with Verosol 123 Earth Screen fabric can assist to reduce energy spent on indoor air-conditioning, and reduce heat, glare and UV rays, creating a comfortable environment for occupants.

123 Earth Screen collection is a sustainable and affordable non-metallised fabric. Earth Screen has an excellent value/performance ratio and is made of 100% polyester, making it a sustainable choice.

Earth Screen offers visual and thermal comfort while maintaining a view through. This fabric has a great view to the outside. The rich and natural look, both from afar and up close, is fascinating. Some colours of this polyester are bi-colour and therefore unique within the Verosol collection.

Earth Screen is a sustainable product and is flame retardant and formaldehyde-, phthalate-, halogen- and PVC-free, is Greenguard Gold and Oeko-Tex certified. Use of the Earth Screen collection provides a positive contribution to sustainable buildings.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
123 Earth Screen Environmental Product Declaration

1.34 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
123 Earth Screen Green Rate Level A

189.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
123 Earth Screen Product Health Declaration

262.89 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
123 Earth Screen Specification

1.47 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office PO Box PO Box 656

Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Head Office Australia 21 Amour

1800 011 176
Display AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

Queensland Showroom 66 Merivale Street

1800 011 176
